HYDAWAY DIGITAL LAUNCHES DETECT POWERED BY REALITYCHEK

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of DETECT by RealityChek. DETECT allows users to upload images and URLs, leveraging RealityChek's state of the art detection model, powered by Hydaways GPUs, helping users determine "Is it real?"

To test DETECT, please visit: https://detect.realitychek.com

As of early 2026 the volume of AI-generated fake images exploded with tens of millions being produced on a daily basis. According to CBC, that number has grown to over 34 million AI images being created every single day, with over 15 billion images having been created since the rise of AI in 2022. Recent studies have shown that participants are fooled by AI-generated images roughly 40% of the time.1

Global conflicts in Ukraine, Iran and elsewhere have prompted a wave of viral war footage online across thousands of platforms. But many of the images and videos being shared that are gaining millions of views are misleading, wrongly captioned or entirely AI-generated. Social media is awash in fake images designed to sell products, deliberately mislead consumers, and influence or manipulate unsuspecting people in innumerable ways.

"This rapid growth of AI generated content has continued to lead to widespread misinformation being shared globally online. Never before has misinformation become more mainstream then with the rise of AI-generated content. DETECT is built to counter just that, combining AI with forensic tools to produce a reliable verdict you can trust," commented, Karl Kottmeier, CEO of Hydaway.

The launch of DETECT helps users verify content while continuing RealityChek's mission to strengthen its position at the frontier of the next-gen digital threat and cybersecurity landscape. Leveraging multi-layer functionality, analyzing noise, frequency, compression and pixel-level artifacts, DETECT uses advanced neural networks to train and identify AI generated content.

Source: 1 Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), online, https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/artificial-intelligence-misinformation-google-1.7217275#:~:text=163,more%20traditional%20forms%20of%20manipulation.

About the Company

The Company is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its acquisition of RealityChek, Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content verification platform powered by blockchain-anchored authentication. Hydaway is focused on expanding access to scalable, cost-effective compute power and building the infrastructure to support the next generation of AI applications.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]