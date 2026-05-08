HYDAWAY DIGITAL ANNOUNCES DTC ELIGIBILITY

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydaway Digital Corp. (TSXV: HIDE) (OTCQB: HIDDF) (FSE: C88) ("Hydaway" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

A subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the trading of the Company's shares, making it more efficient for investors and brokers, and enhance liquidity in the United States. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

Obtaining DTC eligibility marks an important step in expanding the Company's investor base and enhancing accessibility for shareholders. For investors, DTC eligibility is a key milestone that streamlines electronic trading and supports improved liquidity.

About Hydaway

Hydaway Digital Corp. is a North Vancouver-based AI infrastructure and compute services company. The Company operates a GPU rental platform providing bare-metal compute capacity for AI training, inference, and high-performance workloads. Through its acquisition of RealityChek, Hydaway also offers a multi-modal AI detection and content verification platform powered by blockchain-anchored authentication. Hydaway is focused on expanding access to scalable, cost-effective compute power and building the infrastructure to support the next generation of AI applications.

Please visit the Company's website at www.hydawaydigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided the Company and the consideration to be paid to the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hydaway Digital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Karl Kottmeier, Chief Executive Officer, 204-252 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC V7M 0E9, Phone number: 604.689.7422, Email: [email protected]