Hut 8 Mining Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining company with industrial scale bitcoin mining operations in Canada. It provides investors with direct exposure to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. It is in the business of utilizing specialized equipment to solve complex computational problems to validate transactions on the bitcoin blockchain. The company receives bitcoin in return from the commercial activity of bitcoin mining. For more information visit: https://www.hut8mining.com/

The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday November 3, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

