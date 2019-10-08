Hut 8 Mining Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), joined Chris Birkett, Director, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market. Hut 8 is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company established through an exclusive partnership with the Bitfury Group, a full-service blockchain technology company. Hut 8 Mining Corp. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on October 8, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited