Hurtigruten Invites Travelers to Celebrate National Plan a Vacation Day with $500 Deposits to Book Future Travel Between 1/25 - 1/29

"We understand the strong traveler demand to set sail once again and there's no better time to plan for the future than on National Plan a Vacation Day," says John Downey, President of the Americas for Hurtigruten. "This limited time offer allows guests the opportunity to book a sailing to a variety of destinations offering unique experiences hand-crated by our expert team."

Travelers can discover new destinations with savings on expedition cruises to some of the world's most extraordinary areas and on select itineraries, experience the world's first hybrid electric-powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. Destinations available for booking with only a $500 deposit include:

The British Isles – Travelers can explore the wild beauty and historic sites including Scotland's most scenic castles and Viking settlements, the Shetland Islands, Orkney Islands and Inner and Outer Hebrides as well as the Scottish Highlands. Guest will enjoy a rugged landscape and nature as well as a look into the area's distilleries and traditions.

Norway – Recognized as Hurtigruten's Destination of the Year 2021, explores who travel to Norway can expect days filled with adventures hand-selected from a local team of experts. Drawing from Norwegian heritage, both the coastal and expedition itinerary options are steeped in culture, connecting guests with the warmth of community the destination is known for.

Antarctica – Explorers are invited to embark on a polar excursion with the leader in exploration travel. A seasoned and passionate team will take guests to the most unique and remote place on earth to discover the frozen wilderness on land and at sea. Travelers can embrace sustainable travel as they get a deeper understanding of the fragile ecosystem while aboard one of the greenest fleet's newest hybrid electric powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen.

Travelers ready to celebrate National Plan a Vacation Day can book online at https://www.hurtigruten.com/offers/Plan_for_Adventure/ by calling Hurtigruten at 1-866-679-8305.

About Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel, including two of the world's first hybrid electric-powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. These ships are two of the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.

