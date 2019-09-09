Hurricane Dorian: Advice and information from Insurance Bureau of Canada

HALIFAX, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is reaching out with tips and advice for those who have been affected.

"We know is that there has been significant damage across the region, and a lot of families have had their lives disrupted. When you are able to call, your insurer is ready to hear the details of your claim," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC.

What insurance covers

Most car, home and business insurance policies cover damage caused by a hurricane or tropical storm. Your insurance representative is at the ready to clarify the details of your policies.

The claims process

If you have been affected by Hurricane Dorian, when it is safe to do so, take the following steps:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative and/or company.

List all damaged or destroyed items.

If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.

If you have to move out of your home because of insured damage, check with your insurance representative about whether your policy includes additional living expenses coverage, which may cover your costs if you have to move into a hotel/motel.

Next steps

Once you have reported a loss, you will be assigned a claims adjuster. It may take some time given the number of people affected by Dorian, but you will be contacted.

The claims adjuster will investigate the circumstances of the loss, examine the documents you provide and explain the process. Take notes during these conversations and don't be afraid to ask questions.

Resources

Anyone with questions should contact their insurance representative or, for general information, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

