MONTREAL, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - In anticipation of the freezing rain expected in different regions of Quebec, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is informing citizens about relevant insurance coverage and steps to take.

Verify Your Insurance Coverage

IBC reminds the public that most home insurance policies cover the loss of food stored in refrigerators or freezers, as well as frozen plumbing systems.

However, damage caused by the weight of ice is covered only under home insurance policies that include "all risks" protection.

If you have purchased "Water Damage – Above-Ground Water" coverage, you are also protected for water infiltration. This coverage applies to rain, snow, melting snow, or melting ice that enters or infiltrates through the building's roof or walls, as well as through doors and windows.

As for motor vehicles that may be damaged, they are covered if the protection was purchased under Section B of the policy: All Perils (coverage 1), Comprehensive (coverage 3), and Specified Perils (coverage 4).

"Because damages and insurance contracts vary widely from one policyholder to another, we recommend that those affected contact their insurer as soon as possible to verify the extent of their coverage and open a claim file if necessary," explains Carlos Melo, Manager of Technical Affairs.

Filing a Claim

To file a claim, the insured must document the losses through an inventory of damaged property, as well as videos or photos. This includes the contents of a refrigerator or freezer that have become unfit for consumption. If the residence is no longer safely habitable due to covered damage, additional living expenses are generally provided for in the insurance policy.

Preventing Further Damage

If damage occurs, steps must also be taken to prevent and avoid any worsening of the situation, such as:

Sealing openings or cracks

Removing water, drying, and disinfecting flooded areas

De-icing the roof if necessary. For safety, it is recommended to hire a specialized company

Staying alert to signs of roof overload (cracks, creaking sounds, ceiling deformation, difficulty closing doors)

