Protect Your Property: Insurance Experts Offer Tips Before Heavy Rainfall Hits Southern Ontario

Insurance Bureau of Canada urges residents to prepare as forecasted heavy rainfall increases the risk of localized flooding across the region

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - With Environment Canada predicting significant rainfall in parts of southwestern and south-central Ontario on Thursday, March 5, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is reminding home and car owners of steps they can take to help safeguard their property.

"The combination of significant rainfall, an existing snowpack and frozen ground creates a heightened risk of localized flooding, including potential impacts to homes and basements," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, IBC. "It is important that residents take the necessary precautions to help protect their properties and minimize potential damage. By taking a few practical steps, we can better safeguard our homes, cars and businesses."

IBC's Top 10 tips to help protect your property from water damage:

Keep all the floor drains inside your home and the storm sewer grates on your street clear of obstructions. Consider installing a backwater valve when it is possible to do so. Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and that they direct water away from your home to help prevent flooding in your basement and ice-damming on your roof. Move valuable items out of your basement to higher levels in your home. If you have a sump pump, ensure that it is working properly and has a backup power source. Limit your household water use (including appliances like dishwashers and washing machines) during periods of heavy rainfall to help avoid overwhelming local water and sewer systems. Consider using rain barrels to help hold and manage excess rainwater around your property. If flooding is imminent, and it is safe to do so, shut off electricity to the areas of your home that may be affected. Use sandbags or install flood shields or built-up barriers to stop water from entering through basement windows and doors. Raise large appliances, electrical panels, the furnace and the hot water heater off the basement floor onto wood or cement blocks. This should be done by professionals well in advance of potential flooding. If a flood is imminent, consider anchoring these appliances and protecting them with a floodwall or shield. If you are away, have a trusted neighbour or friend check your property on a regular basis, inside and out. If you need to drive, drive according to the conditions and do not drive over flooded roads.

The frequency and severity of storms are increasing across Canada. It's important to speak with your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate insurance coverage.

Sewer backup: Water damage in a basement due to sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Water damage in a basement due to sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage. Overland flood damage : This occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land. It is covered only if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. If you live in a known flood plain or high-flood-hazard area, this coverage may not be available.

: This occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land. It is covered only if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. If you live in a known flood plain or high-flood-hazard area, this coverage may not be available. Ice damming : This can occur when heavy snow buildup melts during the day and then refreezes when temperatures drop overnight. Standard homeowner's insurance policies commonly cover sudden and accidental water damage caused by ice dams. However, ongoing or repeated damage is considered a long-term maintenance issue and may not be covered under a home insurance policy. Insurance policies do vary and basic insurance policies might not cover damage from ice dams. Speak to your insurance representative if you are concerned about such loss or damage.

: This can occur when heavy snow buildup melts during the day and then refreezes when temperatures drop overnight. Standard homeowner's insurance policies commonly cover sudden and accidental water damage caused by ice dams. However, ongoing or repeated damage is considered a long-term maintenance issue and may not be covered under a home insurance policy. Insurance policies do vary and basic insurance policies might not cover damage from ice dams. Speak to your insurance representative if you are concerned about such loss or damage. Roof leaks: Water damage to the interior of your home caused by water entering through a roof leak is typically covered under a standard home insurance policy – but the roof damage itself isn't covered if it's due to wear and tear or poor maintenance

Water damage to the interior of your home caused by water entering through a roof leak is typically covered under a standard home insurance policy – but the roof damage itself isn't covered if it's due to wear and tear or poor maintenance Coastal/storm surge: Home insurance and business insurance policies generally do not cover damage caused by coastal flooding and/or storm surge.

Home insurance and business insurance policies generally do not cover damage caused by coastal flooding and/or storm surge. Wind damage: Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This coverage includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings created by a storm.

Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This coverage includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings created by a storm. Additional living expenses: In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses. Vehicle damage: If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils automobile insurance coverage, damage to vehicles from wind is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

Policyholders with questions about their individual coverage should contact their insurance representative.

For general insurance information, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or [email protected].

