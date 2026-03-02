How Cars Measure Up helps drivers make informed decisions when buying or leasing a vehicle

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has launched How Cars Measure Up, a new online tool that lets drivers compare Canada's most popular vehicle makes and models. The tool ranks vehicles based on the frequency and cost of insurance claims, giving drivers clearer insight into how their choices may affect insurance costs.

How Cars Measure Up - Insurance Bureau of Canada (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"While there are many factors that impact the cost of insurance premiums, such as your driving record, your vehicle's make, model, year, value and potential repair costs also have a major impact on insurance prices," said Rob de Pruis, National Director, Consumer and Industry Relations, IBC. "In general, the less likely your car is to be stolen, damaged or in a collision, as well the less expensive it is to repair, the less you will pay to insure it. How Cars Measure Up helps drivers make informed decisions when buying or leasing a vehicle."

How Cars Measure Up is available on ibc.ca and allows users to easily select their vehicle's make, model, year, body style and power type using simple dropdown menus. The tool then generates real‑time rankings based on actual insurance claims data collected from most auto insurers across Canada. Users can compare up to three vehicles at once.

"Drivers often consider factors such as reliability, safety, performance and fuel efficiency when buying or leasing a vehicle – but insurability should also be part of that research. How Cars Measure Up provides a clear, accurate and reliable way for drivers to understand how their vehicle ranks from an insurability perspective. We're proud to offer this tool and confident it will help drivers make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle," added de Pruis.

How Cars Measure Up includes results for vehicle models from the years 1997 to 2025. Each model listed has at least 1,500 vehicles insured between 2019 and 2024. The rankings are based on insurance claims data collected from most auto insurers across Canada.

IBC encourages drivers to shop around and research their options when purchasing a vehicle and auto insurance. It's important to look for an insurance provider that offers the coverage, price and value that meet your needs. Depending on where you live, such as in provinces with public auto insurance, you may be required to purchase mandatory coverage directly from the government.

Private insurance companies offer many types of auto insurance and compete on price, coverage and service. An insurance representative can help you explore your options and find the coverage that works best for you.

