An increase of nearly 26% over last year

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Requests for emergency food assistance in Montreal are on the rise again this year. According to the results of the Hunger Count survey conducted in March 2022, 898,281 requests were made to organizations, an increase of nearly 185,000 compared to the previous year.

The face of hunger is increasingly diverse

While the clientele of food banks has traditionally been largely composed of people on social assistance, there is an increasing number of families, students, and the employed who can no longer make ends meet and need to seek help. If we compare the proportion of households receiving food assistance that were on social assistance before the pandemic to today, the numbers speak for themselves. The proportion has fallen from 49.8% in 2019 to 36.6% in 2022, indicative of a clear shift to other clienteles.

Not only is the face of hunger increasingly diverse, but Montreal also faces challenges as it accounts for 39% of Quebec's total food assistance while representing only 21% of the population.

Concern s for the future

It is important to note that the problem of hunger is probably more widespread than what the Hunger Count indicates. The Hunger Count quantifies the assistance provided by Moisson Montréal's partner organizations for one month of the year (March 2022). Inflation continues to rise and the cost of living is increasingly expensive. With the holiday season approaching, the demands are likely to be even greater.

"We will have to redouble our efforts to redistribute sufficient food to our organizations. Donors, volunteers, and employees are all gearing up to meet the growing demand. Every gesture counts and together we can make a difference," said Chantal Vézina, executive director of Moisson Montréal.

Some highlights from the Montréal Moisson 2022 Hunger Count:

675,217 meals and snacks served

223,164 visits to a food pantry

99,130 people benefit from food pantries of whom 36% are children

The proportion of households resorting to food pantries whose primary source of income is employment has increased from 12.5% to 15.6%

The proportion of social assistance recipients has decreased significantly from 41% in 2020 to 36.6% in 2022

For households whose primary source of income is student loans and grants, the increase is 15.1%

To consult the Moisson Montréal 2022 Hunger Count, visit:

https://www.moissonmontreal.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Hunger-Count-2022.pdf.

About Moisson Montréal

A charitable organization founded in 1984, Moisson Montréal is the largest food bank in Canada. Its mission is to provide an optimal food supply to community agencies serving people in precarious situations on the island of Montreal while participating in the development of sustainable solutions. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers and food donors, Moisson Montréal benefits from an extraordinary leverage effect: for each dollar donated, the organization redistributes more than $ 15 worth of food. Moisson Montréal distributes 17 million kg worth of food per year to the vast support network, including 300 accredited community agencies on the island of Montreal that respond to some 900,000 requests for food aid per month.

SOURCE MOISSON MONTREAL

For further information: For all inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Eliane Larouche, Manager, Communications and Marketing, Moisson Montréal, T. 514 344-4494, extension 314, C. 514 701-4206, [email protected]