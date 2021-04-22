QUÉBEC, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On Earth Day, QSL would like to highlight its employees' initiative to completely eliminate the use of single-use water bottles from all its terminals. This initiative, which was launched a year ago, seemed simple at first glance, but required significant change management and a good dose of boldness. Today, it represents more than 500,000 single-use water bottles per year that are not consumed.

"At QSL, respect for the environment is a fundamental value and every action we take counts to reduce our environmental footprint. The initiative came from the field. Our people wanted to do their part and brought it to the attention of the environmental team who, after drawing inspiration from best practices, had to innovate in order to develop a tailor-made solution that would stand up to the challenges brought on by Mother Nature when working outdoors" says Robert Bellisle, President and CEO of QSL.

To understand the magnitude of this transformation, you need to know that working as a stevedore can be a particularly physically demanding job. Workers spend long hours on the docks, exposed to the elements, or in the holds where there is often poor ventilation. It is therefore imperative to stay well hydrated. Previously, QSL's stevedores would do so by always carrying several plastic water bottles that ended up warm, half consumed, or simply left behind.

In order to make the switch from disposable to reusable plastic bottles, QSL not only tested different reusable bottles, but also made sure to install several fresh drinking water outlets to provide its employees with water wherever they are. "We are the first to do so in the industry, explains Ianie Thomassin, Director, Environment and HSE Management System. So we developed our own method, found in-house solutions, both for access to water and for the water bottles we provided to our employees. Most importantly, we were able to rely on the support and enthusiasm of all our employees to break a habit and develop new reflexes. The response has been so positive that the initiative will be expanded to all terminals to completely eliminate single-use plastic bottles by 2022."

QSL estimates that over the next 10 years, for all its terminals, 5 million single-use plastic bottles will not have been consumed. It just goes to show that the simplest ideas can lead to spectacular results.

QSL holds the Green Marine certification, a rigorous environmental certification program for the North American marine industry, for all of its terminals across the country and its facilities in the United States.

"We take great pride in constantly improving the way we operate and are committed to being a leader in our industry and an exemplary corporate citizen," concludes Robert Bellisle.

About QSL

A key logistics chain actor headquartered in Quebec City, QSL develops tailor-made solutions to offer innovative handling methods, including the hauling of heavy equipment, over dimensional loads and wind turbines throughout North America via its subsidiary Watson Transport ( [email protected] ), while treating cargo with care and making a difference in the communities where we operate. Our socioeconomic footprint is impressive, with more than 2,000 employees and activities in 50 ports and terminals in Canada and the United States. We are considered one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and all our port terminals are Green Marine certified.

