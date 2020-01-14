Humber River Hospital Hosts Community Town Hall on Jan. 21, 2020 by Telephone and Live Web Stream

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Humber River Hospital (HRH) will be hosting a live, interactive Community Town Hall on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 7 pm, with Barbara Collins, President and CEO and Dr. Tasleem Nimjee, ER doctor and Director of Medical Innovation & Transformation. The Town Hall will be moderated by Q107 radio personality, John Derringer.

"The Community Town Hall provides an opportunity to update patients and residents in our community about the programs, services, and initiatives at HRH, as well as to gather feedback and answer questions they may have pertaining to the Hospital," said Barbara Collins, President & CEO. "The Town Hall is open to the public and we invite all those who are interested to participate in the conversation."

The Town Hall focuses on the theme: Your Hospital, Your Healthcare at Humber River Hospital and will include a range of topics pertaining to healthcare at HRH:

Advancing quality & patient safety

Reducing Emergency Department wait times and eliminating hallway medicine

Our specialists and clinics

Enriching the patient experience

Promoting health services in the community

Participants may join by telephone or watch the live stream on the HRH website at http://www.hrh.ca/townhall

Interested residents can secure their place in advance by signing up at www.hrh.ca/townhall, up to 1 hour in advance of the event. During the session, participants will be asked for their input on several healthcare-related questions through live polling and interactive discussion.

Humber River Hospital will also be calling a randomly-selected list of 20,000 households within our community to invite them to participate in the Town Hall. Updates about the event will be shared on the Hospital's website and social media channels @HRHospital on Twitter.

For further information: Media Contact: Joe Gorman, Director, Community Relations and Communications, [email protected], 416-242-1000 ext. 82122, 416-949-6316 (cell); Arielle Zomer, Manager, Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-242-1000 ext. 81607, 647-221-8979 (cell)

