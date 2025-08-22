Humaniti Launches 2025 "Beyond Backpacks" Campaign-- Empowering Families Nationwide

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Humaniti, a dynamic global humanitarian organization committed to equity and compassion, is thrilled to announce the return of its Beyond Backpacks campaign—an expanded, heart-centred initiative that goes well beyond traditional school supply distribution.

This Sunday, August 24, 2025, Humaniti will host its Backpack Distribution Event at the M Club in Richmond Hill, where 3,000 backpacks and hygiene kits will be distributed to children and families in the Greater Toronto Area. This event is the culmination of a series of distribution days that have seen nearly 6,000 backpacks provided to children and families across the country.

Humaniti has also taken Beyond Backpacks beyond Ontario, with distribution efforts reaching communities in multiple provinces:

Over 2,000 backpacks to Cape Breton, Nova Scotia — where child poverty rates are the highest in the country.

— where child poverty rates are the highest in the country. 300 backpacks to Montreal — in partnership with a local group distributing more than 1,000 backpacks to inner-city children.

— in partnership with a local group distributing more than 1,000 backpacks to inner-city children. 100 backpacks to a First Nation community in Newfoundland — delivered directly in collaboration with the local chief.

— delivered directly in collaboration with the local chief. A pallet to British Columbia — supporting a partner group that assembles survival kits for homeless youth.

Together with Sunday's Toronto distribution, these efforts bring the 2025 total to 6,000 backpacks and hygiene kits nationwide.

Why This Matters

Child poverty remains one of the most pressing social challenges in Canada:

Cape Breton, NS has the highest concentration of child poverty in the country.

has the highest concentration of child poverty in the country. In Toronto , nearly 1 in 5 children (19.7%) live in low-income households.

, nearly live in low-income households. Across the GTA, over one-quarter of households (26.3%) are lone-parent families, many led by single mothers.

The Beyond Backpacks program directly addresses these inequities by providing children with high-quality supplies tailored to their grade level and age, along with hygiene kits containing shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrush, hairbrush, and deodorant. At its core, the initiative is about dignity—ensuring that a free backpack isn't a symbol of hardship, but rather a source of pride and confidence for children as they return to school.

More than a school supply drive, Beyond Backpacks reflects Humaniti's belief that every child deserves self-confidence when they return to the classroom. Humaniti goes "beyond" by ensuring:

Hygiene Kits for Youth — addressing overlooked daily needs.

— addressing overlooked daily needs. Age- and Grade-Appropriate Supplies — based on Department of Education lists.

— based on Department of Education lists. High-Quality Backpacks & Supplies — because children facing economic challenges deserve the same standard of dignity as their peers.

Event Details – Toronto Distribution

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Location: M Club (First Level), Richmond Hill

M Club (First Level), Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

About Humaniti & Beyond Backpacks

Humaniti is a global organization that blends innovation, strategic partnerships, and unwavering compassion to deliver relief, development, and dignity-driven programming. The Beyond Backpacks campaign exemplifies Humaniti's belief that meaningful support extends to both children and their caregivers—valuing the whole family unit and ensuring no one is overlooked. Since its inception, Beyond Backpacks has impacted thousands of children and caregivers, and continues to grow with community support and collaboration.

Learn more at: https://shop.wearehumaniti.org/en-ca/products/beyond-backpacks

