Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - Beaconsfield donates $31,865 to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

BEACONSFIELD, QC, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle wrapped up the City's fundraising campaign for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, established by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, by handing over a donation of $31,865 to the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montréal, Mr. Eugene Czolij, during his official visit to City Hall on May 11, 2022.

As previously announced, Beaconsfield residents were invited to donate to this fundraiser which ended on April 14. In addition to the amount of $10,000 approved by Council, the City also matched donations made by individual citizens up to a maximum of $20,000, meaning that citizens have generously given $11,865.

"On behalf of Council, I wish to express once more that we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with the Ukrainian community in Québec. Our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been devastated by this war," stated Mayor Bourelle.

"I truly appreciate this act of great generosity and significant support for the Ukrainian people, victims of an unprovoked war," declared Mr. Czolij.

It is still possible to contribute to an online fundraiser set up by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to help millions of Ukrainian families displaced by this war, at canadahelps.org/en/dn/70605 (Canada-Ukraine Foundation).

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

For further information: Mayor's Office, [email protected]