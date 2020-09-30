"The idea behind our participatory innovation approach is to offer each of our employees the opportunity to make a real impact and to feel involved in building the future of our company," s ays Stéphane Rochon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humania Assurance Inc . He adds: "Our ambition is to create a climate of trust that fosters boldness, accountability, creativity and innovation. We are truly very honoured to have been recognized for our efforts and for our contribution to the growth of Québec's collective wealth. A huge thank-you to all our employees – whom we refer to as 'our people'."

Isabel Portelance, Vice-President, Human Resources, for Humania, states: "We are doing business in a very competitive and turbulent employment market. It has never been more important for us to be at the leading edge of best practices in human resources management, particularly with regard to the physical and mental health of our employees, their engagement and their productivity."

Providing a motivating work ambience – designed to serve as a real living environment – is one of the company's core values. "We are very proud to have been acknowledged for our innovative practices. Having our people participate in our decision-making processes inspires us to innovate and design meaningful human resources programs," Ms. Portelance concludes, adding: "We are a community of engaged and talented people. They are the ones who make Humania Assurance an exceptional working environment. Engagement, talent development, employee experience and health and wellness are the pillars of our strategic human resources plan."

About Humania Assurance

Humania Assurance Inc. is a mutual insurance company that has been providing insurance solutions tailored to the needs of Canadians for over 75 years. It develops innovative, competitively priced, web-based insurance that simplifies and accelerates the buying process. Humania Assurance has been certified a Healthy Enterprise (CAN/BNQ 9700-800) since 2017. It earned an Employee-Recommended Workplace Award in February 2020 from Morneau Shepell in association with The Globe and Mail and is also on the Globe's 2020 Canada's Top 100 Small & Medium Employers list.

