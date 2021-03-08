2 AWARDS AND 8 SELECTIONS

BERLIN, LONDON, LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK,

TORONTO AND MONTRÉAL

MONTREAL, March 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The accolades for breakthrough documentary The 108 Journey by Hugo Rozon, co-directed with Mathieu Perrault Lapierre, continue with two prestigious awards and eight selections in film festivals around the globe.

Since launching on January 28, Rozon's first film, which deals with his bipolar disorder and life-changing trip to India and Nepal, has been receiving rave reviews.

"All these good news in such a short time has done me a world of good! After working so hard on this film, it's an honour for Mathieu and I to see our work recognized by industry experts. I'm confident that all of these screenings will allow the film to reach another level of distribution," Rozon says. He also sees World Bipolar Day on Tuesday March 30th, as an opportunity to get people talking about his documentary.

NAMED BEST DOCUMENTARY TWICE AND SELECTED IN EIGHT FESTIVALS

The film was recently named Best Documentary at the New York Cinematography Awards (NYCA), which puts it in the running for the Golden Eagles Awards. The 108 Journey also won Best Feature Documentary at the Los Angeles Film Awards.

In the coming weeks, the documentary will be featured at the New York Film Awards, with the winner being announced on March 10. This will be followed by the Snowdance Festival in Germany from March 20 to 28 and the first session of the Lift-Off Global Network in London from March 29 to 31, an event organized by Pinewood Studios and Raleigh Studios. It will then be entered into the Toronto Film Channel Awards from April 1 to 3, and shown at the 39th edition of Rendez-vous du cinéma québécois April 28 to May 8, followed by New York's Blackbird Festival from June 17 to 20.

A MOVING RESPONSE FROM THE PUBLIC

In addition to being selected by various festivals, The 108 Journey has received an overwhelming response from people living with mental illness. "I've received hundreds of messages from people who've been moved and challenged by the film. These messages are by far my greatest reward and confirm to me that this film had to be made. Every comment motivates me to continue shining a light on mental illness," says Rozon.

The 108 Journey is Rozon's debut film. It was a film he felt he had to make. He wanted to tell his story and talk about his condition, his empowerment and, above all, his desire to better understand bipolar disorder and finally come out of it with a positive outlook on mental illness. "Bipolar is my biggest strength and my biggest weakness," Rozon, who turns 25 this year, shares.

The documentary is now showing at various festivals and is being distributed worldwide by Encore International (www.encoretvintl.com).

Link to the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLcmFZ1wElo

www.the108journey.com

Facebook: The 108 Journey

Instagram: the108journey

