TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - For Spring/Summer 2024, HUGO is excited to unveil its new brand line HUGO BLUE, at select Hudson's Bay locations across Canada – including Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto - and thebay.com. Denim is at the heart of the HUGO BLUE offering, showcased in different ways – in the form of jeans, skirts, jackets, trench coats, shirts, shorts, and more. Slouchy, printed jersey staples and bold logo details amplify the effortless vibe of the new brand line. Its colour palette is fittingly themed in various shades of blue, along with black and white.

HUGO BLUE AT HUDSON'S BAY (CNW Group/The Bay) PRESTON PABLO AT HUGO BLUE LAUNCH AT HUDSON'S BAY (CNW Group/The Bay) PRESTON PABLO PERFORMS AT HUGO BLUE LAUNCH AT HUDSON'S BAY (CNW Group/The Bay)

"We love launching new and exciting brands at Hudson's Bay, especially through compelling event activations like this one," says Liz Rodbell, President and CEO, Hudson's Bay. "We want our customers to have a great experience every time they visit our stores, and we are thrilled to have this elevated HUGO destination to help deliver on that."

In a dynamic launch event that buzzed with creativity, HUGO brought the style and spirit of its new brand line to Hudson's Bay Queen St. on April 18th during Guys' Night Out. Guests were invited to discover the collection, entering the world of HUGO BLUE in an immersive pop-up experience that combined inspiring product installations and entertainment, including a performance from Juno award-winning recording artist, Preston Pablo.

The pop-up, which will be at Hudson's Bay Queen St. for the remainder of Spring and then moves to Hudson's Bay Yorkdale, reveals a world of blue, putting forward a new perspective and fresh space to explore HUGO. HUGO BLUE offers more denim, with streetwear and a variety of gender-neutral styles – while the main line continues to focus on elevated casual wear and contemporary tailoring.

The Summer 2024 collections from HUGO BLUE are currently available to shop in-store at select Hudson's Bay locations and online at TheBay.com/content/hugo .

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating TheBay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 82 Hudson's Bay stores from coast to coast. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on social media: Instagram , Facebook, TikTok.

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT HUGO and HUGO BOSS

HUGO, the younger of the two HUGO BOSS brands, provides a platform for self-expression and an authentic way of dressing. Globally engaged and culturally fluent, the brand crafts clothes with individuality and attitude for those who dare to break with convention; those who set trends rather than follow them. Additionally, HUGO-licensed fragrances, watches, eyewear and kidswear all capture a youthful spirit. HUGO BOSS is one of the leading companies positioned in the premium segment of the global apparel market. The group offers collections in 131 countries at around 7,800 points of sale and online in 73 countries via hugoboss.com. With approximately 19,000 employees worldwide, the company, based in Metzingen (Germany), posted sales of EUR 4.2 billion in the fiscal year 2023

