Hughes Network Systems Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Managed SD-WAN Services Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Secure Hybrid Connectivity

The company is honored for delivering superior customer purchase and ownership experiences through advanced innovation, operational efficiency, and secure hybrid connectivity.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Hughes Network Systems has received the 2025 North American Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Managed SD-WAN Services Industry for its outstanding achievements in operational efficiency, customer experience, and service innovation. This recognition highlights the consistent leadership by Hughes in driving measurable customer value, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric solutions in an increasingly complex networking environment.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on secure hybrid connectivity, customer value leadership, and advanced innovation, Hughes has proven their ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving managed SD-WAN landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in automation, IT service management platforms, and integrated terrestrial, wireless (4G/5G), and satellite technologies have enabled it to scale effectively across North America while delivering reliable, flexible, and highly visible network services. "Operational efficiency is a cornerstone of the value of Hughes in the managed SD-WAN market," said Stephen Thomas, Sr. Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation and advanced automation are central to the Hughes approach. The Hughes managed SD-WAN portfolio addresses the full spectrum of enterprise networking needs, to support faster deployments, enhanced application performance, simplified management, and proactive support. Through custom-built installation solutions Hughes streamlines deployment with paperless workflows, mobile provisioning, and real-time technician tracking, significantly improving operational efficiency. "The recognition of Hughes on the Frost Radar reflects our commitment to innovation and service excellence," said Colleen Caruso, Vice President of Hughes Managed Services. "Through AI and automation, we're delivering secure, intelligent networks that adapt to our customers' needs and empower them to perform with confidence."

The unwavering commitment of Hughes to customer experience further strengthens its market position. Customer purchase and ownership experiences are central to the company's managed SD-WAN strategy, ensuring clients can deploy services quickly and manage them seamlessly throughout their life cycle. By integrating all devices and network circuits into its IT service management platform, Hughes provides customers with comprehensive visibility, performance monitoring, and proactive support that extends well beyond installation.

Frost & Sullivan commends Hughes Network Systems for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of managed SD-WAN services and delivering tangible results at scale across North America.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, operational performance, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its portfolio of wired and wireless solutions including 5G Open RAN and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

