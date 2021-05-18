Huebsch Top Load Washer Earns 'Best Buy' Honor

Washer is recognized by leading Canadian consumer publication

RIPON, Wis., May 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Huebsch, a brand renowned for its commercial quality pedigree, recently received another accolade when a leading Canadian consumer publication awarded the TR5 model a "Best Buy."

Protégez-Vous tested 37 front-loading and top-loading clothes washers selling between $450 and $1,700. The Huebsch TR5 earned the honor by scoring 80 percent in the top load category.

"Protégez-Vous is a well-respected consumer organization; we are ecstatic to earn this honor in Canada," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Huebsch residential. "While we are confident in our ultimate reliability and performance, it is always inspiring to have independent groups reinforce our quality through such testing."

The TR5 topped the list for top load washers. Among the criteria models were scored on were:

Reliability (through owner survey)

Wash results/stain removal

Rinsing

Spin/moisture removal

Gentleness of wash action

Ease of use

Noise (measured throughout wash cycle)

Huebsch also recently became the first laundry brand to launch a dryer with cycles designed specifically for pet items. In addition to Pet Plus™ cycles such as Pet Hair Removal and Pet Items, Huebsch's DR7 dryer now offers the convenience of steam options, including steam sanitize and steam refresh. A steam boost option will reduce wrinkles and pesky static for quality results. Steam options also are offered on the DR5 model.

For more information about commercial quality Huebsch products, ca.huebsch.com/. To learn more about Protégez-Vous, visit protegez-vous.ca.

SOURCE Huebsch

For further information: Randy F. Radtke, [email protected], +1 920-896-5043, https://ca.huebsch.com

