HUDSON'S BAY UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE "25 DAYS OF COLOUR" HOLIDAY BEAUTY CALENDAR

Draped in Hudson's Bay signature stripes, this year's calendar retails for $249, while boasting a value of more than $1,600. Inside, an exclusive collection from 32 prestigious beauty brands delivers a highly-curated selection of 48 premium products. Explore skincare essentials from Clinique, Clarins, Kiehl's and Algenist, as well as makeup must-haves from Laura Mercier, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bobbi Brown. Notably, the assortment delivers 15 full-size products, the largest offering to date, spanning brands such as Foreo, M•A•C, Face Theory, L'Occitane, Blissy, and many more.

"Our Holiday Beauty Calendar is designed to spark a sense of discovery and delight," says Leith Sinker, SVP Beauty, Hudson's Bay. "This year, in response to last year's sell-out success, we've produced more calendars than ever before to ensure even more customers in Canada can enjoy this thoughtfully curated, high-quality gift of beauty that promises to bring joy."

Hudson's Bay's "25 Days of Colour" Holiday Beauty Calendar will debut exclusively in-store and on TheBay.com beginning tomorrow, November 1, 2023.

Full List of Contents:

Algenist Mini Genius Liquid Collagen, 6.2mL

Armani Beauty, Code Parfum, 15mL or Code Eau de Toilette, 15mL

Blissy, Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask and Pouch

Bobbi Brown, Smokey Eye Mascara, Full Size, 6mL

Cartier, La Panthere Eau de Parfum, 10mL

Clarins, Lip Perfector, Translucent Glow, 5mL

Clarins, Total Eye Lift Replenishing Eye Concentrate, 7mL

Clinique, All About Eyes, Full Size, 15mL

Clinique, Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, Full Size, 100mL

Egyptian Magic, All-Purpose Skin Cream, 30mL

Elizabeth Arden, Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules Strengthening & Refining Serum, 30pcs

Estée Lauder, Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Eye Creme, 5mL

Estée Lauder, Re-Nutriv Ultimate Lift Regenerating Youth Face Creme, 7mL

Face Theory, Regenacalm Pro Serum, Full Size, 30mL

Foreo, Call It A Night UFO Activated Mask Set, Full Size

Foreo, UFO Mini 2 Smart Mask Treatment Device in Pearl Pink, Full Size

Jack Black, All-Over Wash for Face, Hair & Body, 30mL

Kiehl's, Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, 10mL

Kielh's, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, 7mL

L'Occitane, Almond Hand Cream, Full Size 30mL

L'Occitane, Almond Shower Oil, Full Size 75ml

Lancôme, Lancôme Absolue Rose 80 Toning Lotion, 50mL

Lancôme, Absolue Rich Cream, 5mL

Lancôme, Lancôme Définicils Mascara Black, 2mL

Lancôme, Lancôme Idole Aura Eau De Parfum Miniature, 5 mL

Laura Mercier, Caviar Stick Eye Color Eyeshadow in Rose Gold, 0.5g

Laura Mercier, Tinted Moisturizer Blush - Provence, 3mL

Lise Watier, Neiges Eau De Toilette Roll On, 10mL

Lise Watier, Sublimessence High Brightening Vitamin C Serum, 3mL

Lise Watier, Sublimessence High Concentration Age-Defying Serum, 3mL

Lise Watier, Eye Opening Vegan Mascara with Black Quinoa, 3.5mL

Luna Nectar, Moon Boost Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum, Full Size 4mL

M.A.C, Lustreglass Lipstick in Hug Me, Full Size 3g

M.A.C, Mini Fix+ Stay Over Alcohol Free Setting Spray, 30mL

Marc Jacobs, Daisy Dream Rollerball, 10mL

Mugler, Angel Elixir, 10mL

NARS, Climax Mascara Mini, 2.36mL

NARS, Orgasm Blush Mini, 2.5g

Origins, Peace of Mind® On-The-Spot Relief, Full Size, 15ml

Oscar de la Renta, Bella Blanca Eau de Parfum, 5mL

Patchology, FlashPatch® Restoring Night Eye Gels, Full Size, 30 pairs

Sahajan, Nourish Crème Riche, 20mL

Salvatore Ferragamo, Signorina Eau de Parfum 5ml Deluxe Replica Miniature, 5mL

SKYLAR, Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfum, 10mL

Three Ships, Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks, One Pair

Three Ships, Dew Drops Mushroom Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C Serum, Full Size 30mL

Valentino, Born in Roma Intense Donna or Born in Roma Intense Uomo 15mL

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Mini Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara, 2mL

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, Pure Shots Eye Reboot Concentrate, 5mL

