TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay is pleased to announce the arrival of its much-loved Beauty Week, running August 18-27 and featuring amazing offers, limited-time gifts and activations from more than 195 skin and make-up brands. As Canada's premier destination for beauty discovery, no other retailer in the country boasts the breadth and depth of beauty like Hudson's Bay, from ultra luxe brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sunday Riley and Tata Harper from Space NK, time-tested skincare like Clinique, Estée Lauder, Clarins and Shiseido, beautiful colour brands like NARS Cosmetics and M•A•C, celebrity favourites Kiehl's, Kevin Aucoin and Laura Mercier, fragrance must-haves like Tom Ford and Carolina Herrera, to luxurious and elevated brands like YSL and Guerlain.

Exclusive Limited-Edition Hudson’s Bay Best in Beauty Tote, $39. (CNW Group/The Bay) Exclusive Limited-Edition Hudson’s Bay Best in Beauty Tote, $39. (CNW Group/The Bay)

The pinnacle of this year's Beauty Week is the 'Best in Beauty' tote, a meticulously-curated selection of 30 deluxe sized samples spanning skincare, fragrance, and makeup. Exclusive to Hudson's Bay it comes in a classic stripe design with two chic colourway options, but it's what's inside that really shines. Retailing for $39, with an incredible value of more than $300, the tote offers an impressive range of luxury and mass-tige products, available in-store and online, while supplies last.

"Beauty Week is about celebrating the best brands, products and services we offer our customers, and inspiring them to go beyond their usual routine to discover even more at Hudson's Bay," says Leith Sinker, SVP Beauty, Hudson's Bay. "Our 'Best in Beauty' tote embodies this—it delivers exceptional value and enables our customers to delve into an array of premium products they may be discovering for the first time. It's an invitation to embark on a personal journey of beauty exploration, to experiment and uncover new, integral components to their daily beauty routine."

In addition to the launch of the 'Best in Beauty' tote, the week features engaging at-counter activations, expert-led tutorials, gifts with purchases, and exclusive Hudson's Bay Reward incentives. Many of Hudson's Bay's comprehensive suite of beauty offerings and services are available year-round, including complimentary skincare consultations and facials, makeup touch-ups and applications, and personalized engraving, among others. A full list of these services is available on TheBay.com .

