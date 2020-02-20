Hudson's Bay Opens Immersive Pop-Up Shop, The Nostalgia Project, Outfitting Shoppers With The Ultimate #tbt.

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Who is your style icon from the 1990s? Hudson's Bay brings it all back with the launch of The Nostalgia Project — a new immersive pop-up shop designed to meet consumer demands for fashion that is recollective of decades past. Featuring more than 60 brands, The Nostalgia Project will offer consumers all of the of-the-moment fashion and lifestyle necessities to rival and emphasize their inner fly-girl, pop star, boy band heartthrob or movie heroine from the '90s era. The Nostalgia Project launches in select Hudson's Bay stores and thebay.com beginning February 21, 2020.

The Nostalgia Project's curated collection will offer customers all of the '90s-style staples that they grew to love, including hair scrunchies and acrylic clips, Melissa Jellies shoes, Champion sneakers, Fila tennis skirts, baby doll dresses, and Lip Smacker chapsticks. While also introducing new and unique collaborations on a rolling basis, namely Italian streetwear brand GCDS, who has partnered with cult-classics like Jurassic Park, Hello Kitty and Care Bears.

"The Nostalgia Project brings brands together that allow style seekers to reminisce while still offering them fresh up-and-coming designers that modernize the aesthetic," says Tyler Franch, Hudson's Bay Fashion Director. "Today, we see nods of the 'too cool for school' look on the runways globally - think Calvin Klein slip dresses and platform Teva sandals - and we know there is consumer appetite for the trend."

The assortment will also include a breakout collection from Capsule 98, a nostalgic Instagram turned podcast and website founded by writer/editor and '90s maven, Randi Bergman. In this collaborative line designed exclusively with Hudson's Bay, Bergman brings her brand to life with a fashion and accessories collection featuring vibrant dresses, tops, co-ordinates and accessories inspired by costumes in iconic films from the decade.

"It was a dream to partner on the launch of Capsule 98's foray into fashion with Hudson's Bay, a retailer that has been central to my upbringing as a Canadian," says Bergman. "It is important for me to bring Capsule 98 to life at an accessible price point so that real women can snap up these little bits of joy without the feeling that they need an endless budget to pull it off," says Bergman.

The Nostalgia Project will launch at Hudson's Bay's Yorkdale, Sherway, and Queen St. in Toronto, Montreal Downtown, Vancouver Downtown and online at thebay.com. Categories include menswear, womenswear, footwear, accessories, cosmetics, and gifting with exciting new brands and styles introduced on a rolling basis throughout the pop-up's tenure in-store.

Spanning more than 1,000 square feet for each shop, The Nostalgia Project is designed with tiered wire-mesh fixtures, distinctive floor-to-ceiling decals and mannequins donning popular hairstyles indicative of the birth of the millennial era. Consumers will be transported back to the mid- to late-'90s with a genuinely immersive experience, including interactive beauty tutorials from MAC, customized jewellery pairings with Foxy, and disc jockeys spinning every Saturday in March, beginning from 1 pm - 5 pm on the 4th.

Creating buzz across social channels, Hudson's Bay is launching an Instagram and Snapchat video featuring all of the nostalgic feelings of a '90s music video set, starring Randi Bergman, Bambii, Bobby Bowen and Hao Nguyen. Also drenched in '90s flair, the Hudson's Bay Queen St. location will debut a dedicated Nostalgia Project window, merchandised with collection favourites and anecdotal propping (imagine boom-boxes evocative of a rom-com's cinematic crescendo) on display February 21st to March 9th.

The Nostalgia Project will run in-store and on thebay.com through April 2020. A full brand list is included below:

Accessories & Apparel

Adidas, Apparis, Arizona Love, Calvin Klein, Capsule 98, Champion, Converse, Darkovelli, Fila, Foxy, Fujifilm, Fydelity, GCDS, Herschel, Joe Boxer, Kangol, Kway, Lazy Oaf, Le Tigre, Lele Sadoughi, Levi's, Mad Engine, Melissa Jellies, Nike, Obey, Penfield, Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma, Ragyard, Senso, Shrimps, Superga, Susan Alexandra, Teva, Tommy Hilfiger, Von Dutch

Cosmetics

Davidoff, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Gucci, Guy Laroche, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Lancôme, Lip Smacker, MAC, Maybelline, Mugler, NARS, Unicorn Snot

Home & Gifting

Amped & Co., Bandai, Casio, Chupa Chups, Jelly Belly, Manna, Nintendo, Pyramid, Ridley's Games Room, Rubik's, Stiffables, Wild & Wolf, Wildflower

About Hudson's Bay

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home, and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

