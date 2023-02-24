TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hudson's Bay Foundation announced a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross' Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal to provide vital humanitarian assistance to people impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Money raised through the Appeal will enable the Red Cross Red Crescent to provide immediate relief, ongoing recovery efforts and resiliency and preparedness activities in impacted and surrounding areas. The activities and areas impacted may evolve based on emerging needs and compounding humanitarian crises.

"The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have taken a devastating toll, and it is critical that the international community step up to support those impacted," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President, Hudson's Bay. "We encourage others to donate to the Canadian Red Cross, so they can continue to deliver emergency aid as quickly as possible."

"The Canadian Red Cross is grateful for this generous donation from Hudson's Bay Foundation," said Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO at the Canadian Red Cross. "These funds will help the Red Cross support affected communities with immediate needs as they work to rebuild their lives in the months and years to come."

Canadians can donate to The Red Cross by visiting www.redcross.ca .

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY FOUNDATION

Hudson's Bay Foundation is a registered charity, working to address racial inequality by investing in education, employment and empowerment opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, Black People and People of Colour. In 2021, Hudson's Bay Foundation launched the Hudson's Bay Charter for Change, committing $30 million over 10 years to accelerate racial equity in communities across Canada. By partnering with organizations doing critical work under its three pillars, Hudson's Bay Foundation provides funding for programs and initiatives driving meaningful and sustainable change.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com , one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada featuring Marketplace, with a seamless connection to a network of 85 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

The Bay and Hudson's Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

