OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - NIB Trust Fund (NIBTF) and Hudson's Bay Foundation (HBF) are thrilled to announce NIBTF as an official Hudson's Bay Foundation Charter for Change Impact Partner. As part of this partnership, HBF has committed $1.2 million to NIBTF over three years, to support its mission to address the impacts of the Indian Residential school system and support Indigenous communities across Canada. This significant contribution marks a pivotal moment in NIBTF's journey toward creating positive and sustainable impact for First Nations individuals and communities nationwide.

The partnership between NIB Trust Fund and Hudson's Bay Foundation began with HBF recognizing the importance of NIBTF's mission, resulting in HBF being the first organization to offer such a donation. After numerous discussions and delicate conversations addressing concerns, the organizations found alignment with their shared objectives to support First Nations and commitment to true reconciliation.

With this relationship, NIBTF will expand its efforts to provide educational opportunities, employment programs, and empower its beneficiaries, communities, and people. HBF's support underscores their focus on education and employment as pillars of change within Indigenous communities.

"This donation from Hudson's Bay Foundation exemplifies their commitment to change and to support First Nations communities and our self-determined capacity to drive meaningful change," says Naomi Racette, Executive Director at NIB Trust Fund. "It stands as a testament to the tremendous potential of our organization to address needs and foster progress for the betterment and healing of First Nations and Métis peoples."

"We are deeply committed to making a meaningful difference in Indigenous communities," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay. "As a company, we have a responsibility to support healing and reconciliation, and contribute to the vision of Canada as a nation rooted in reconciliation, equity, and justice. We feel very privileged to work with NIBTF in this effort."

The NIB Trust Fund and Hudson's Bay Foundation partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of true reconciliation and progress. Together, they will work diligently to create pathways for education and employment that uplift and empower First Nations peoples and communities across Canada.

About NIB Trust Fund:

The NIB Trust Fund's objectives focus on addressing the challenges faced by First Nations communities in Canada, including social, economic, historical, and cultural aspects. They aim to provide information, educational programs, and financial assistance to support education, healing, and reconciliation initiatives. The Fund has awarded substantial funding to various beneficiaries for language revitalization, cultural programs, post-secondary education, employment and training, and scholarships. Its goal is to address the impacts of the Indian residential schools system and contribute to the well-being of First Nations and Métis peoples.

About Hudson's Bay Foundation

Hudson's Bay Foundation is a registered charity, working to address racial inequality by investing in education, employment and empowerment opportunities for Indigenous Peoples, Black People and People of Colour. In 2021, Hudson's Bay Foundation launched the Hudson's Bay Charter for Change, committing $30 million over 10 years to accelerate racial equity in communities across Canada. By partnering with organizations doing critical work under its three pillars, Hudson's Bay Foundation provides funding for programs and initiatives driving meaningful and sustainable change.

About Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for ́́́́́́֜́quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

