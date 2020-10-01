"Hudson's Bay is committed to delivering customers an exciting product assortment that represents ALL Canadians, and ensuring a diverse representation of brands are included in our matrix is an integral part of our strategy," says Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant, Hudson's Bay. "Through this partnership with INLAND, we're excited to work with and put a spotlight on these Canadian brands that we know our shoppers are looking for, and that complement the existing Canadian brand offering we have at Hudson's Bay."

"INLAND is a community where customers, designers and makers come together to celebrate the fabric of Canada through incredible design," says Sarah Power, Founder and Creative Director of INLAND. "We are committed to putting locally created pieces into every wardrobe and are very excited to be partnering with Hudson's Bay to help make that a reality. By promoting sustainable collections, advocating for diverse representation and empowering local voices, we make it easy for Canadians to feel good about everyday wardrobe choices."

More than 40 brands, including nearly 40% BIPOC designers will launch in the shop, including:

Anne Mulaire , an ethically manufactured designer apparel brand with all merchandise made sustainably with organically sourced fabric, founded by Winnipeg -based Ojibwe/French designer Andréanne Mulaire Dandeneau.

an ethically manufactured designer apparel brand with all merchandise made sustainably with organically sourced fabric, founded by -based Ojibwe/French designer Andréanne Mulaire Dandeneau. Omi Woods , a Toronto brand founded by Ashley Alexis McFarlane , which represents her Afro-Canadian heritage with each of her poignant, everyday jewelry pieces ethically handmade with fair trade African gold and globally sourced conflict-free fine metals.

a Toronto brand founded by , which represents her Afro-Canadian heritage with each of her poignant, everyday jewelry pieces ethically handmade with fair trade African gold and globally sourced conflict-free fine metals. Pretty Denim, a premium women's denim brand producing in-season small batch quantities, founded by Toronto -based stylist Tahnee Lloyd-Smith . Pretty Denim uses distinct silhouettes to create a cohesive wardrobe that pairs the durability of traditional denim with timeless tailoring. Pretty Denim maintains a slow and ethical fashion position. All of the garments are made in Canada in a non-factory setting.

A full brand list, with new brands added regularly, is included below:

Apparel: Allison Wonderland, Amanda Moss, Anne Mulaire, Devlyn van Loon, DORIAN WHO, Eliza Faulkner, FRÈRE DU NORD, Hilary MacMillan, Jennifer Glasgow, Laura Siegel, LESLEY HAMPTON, MAS Montréal, Odeyalo, OKAYOK, Pretty Denim, Priory, Soft Focus, Valérie Dumaine, Zoran Dobric

Accessories & Jewelry: ai Toronto Seoul, ADORA WATSON, Anne-Marie Chagnon, BIKO, Captve, Cat Janiga, dconstruct, Eleven Thirty Shop, Enarmoured, Le Lou Ula, LLiM, BAIN, Lo'bat Accessories, Louve, Maguire, Maria Trimble, Niio Perkins, Omi Woods, ooobaby, PARTOEM, RARA, SLUSH, Sunday Feel, THIS ILK, YUUN

About Hudson's Bay

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

About INLAND

INLAND launched in 2014 as a bi-annual popup event that has since showcased over 500 fashion and accessory labels from across Canada. Expanding in 2020 to include a curated selection of brands on madeinland.ca, INLAND is an online marketplace where customers can discover and shop Canada's most exciting new designers.

