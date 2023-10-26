TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay and Student Price Card (SPC) are thrilled to launch a new partnership, offering enhanced benefits and exclusive offers to SPC's student members. This collaboration marks the first time SPC has linked its program to a retail loyalty currency, and promises to be a game-changer for the Canadian student shopping experience.

"The partnership between Hudson's Bay and SPC underscores the commitment of both organizations to provide unparalleled value to the next generation of shoppers," says Kevin Parry, SVP of Marketing at Hudson's Bay. "With exclusive rewards and monthly discounts, the Gen Z market will find their shopping experience at Hudson's Bay and TheBay.com more enticing and budget-friendly than ever before."

SPC, voted the top Coalition Loyalty Program by Bond Brand Loyalty Survey & Report, connects students aged 14 to 24 with brands that cater to their unique desires and interests.

"Our partnership with Hudson's Bay gives students the opportunity to save money on top brands," says Lorena Monetti, Director of Marketing, SPC. "As costs continue to rise, students need a seamless way to stretch their budgets. Our collaboration with Hudson's Bay Rewards achieves exactly that, providing an avenue for students to shop smart and accumulate points that can turn into valuable savings."

SPC members will experience a host of exciting benefits from Hudson's Bay, including:

15% Back In Points Value on Eligible Purchases

SPC members can link their SPC membership and Hudson's Bay Rewards account, making them eligible to receive 15% of the value of their Hudson's Bay purchases back in Hudson's Bay Rewards points, whether shopping in store or online. This is equivalent to 30 times the Hudson's Bay Rewards base points, with 30 points awarded for every eligible, pre-tax dollar spent. These points can then be redeemed to enjoy substantial savings on future purchases, with 1,000 points equating to $5 in free merchandise.

Monthly In-Store Discount Offers

Hudson's Bay will extend exclusive in-store discount offers to SPC members each month, giving students the perfect opportunity to maximize their budget while indulging in the latest fashion trends and much more.

For more information on the Hudson's Bay and SPC partnership and the benefits offered to SPC members, please visit www.spccard.ca/hudsonsbay .

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT STUDENT PRICE CARD

Student Price Card provides Canadian students discounts up to 25% off on over 450+ brands including Adidas, Taco Bell, American Eagle, H&M, Samsung, Shein, Burger King, Pizza Pizza and many more. Their mission is to teach students how to be more financially responsible while also saving them money at the same time! SPC is a membership made for all student types including high school, college and university, trade skills colleges and more.

https://www.spccard.ca/

