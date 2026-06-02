HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES KYLE BLOEMERS AS NATIONAL CHIEF CROSS-SELL OFFICER IN NEWLY CREATED ROLE

HUB continues investment in areas to drive new business and deepen client relationships

New role is one of several positions HUB is creating to drive new business across the organization and help accelerate organic growth

Bloemers will drive cross-sell across HUB's Commercial Lines, Employee Benefits, Private Client and Retirement & Private Wealth lines of business

Role activates a national cross-sell strategy across HUB's 34 geographic regions in North America

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Kyle Bloemers as National Chief Cross-Sell Officer. The newly created role is part of HUB's broader strategy to help deliver greater value to clients, drive new business generation and accelerate organic growth.

"Our clients are best served when they have access to the full breadth of HUB's services and solutions," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. "Kyle has spent his career helping businesses see around corners, analyzing exposures, finding the gaps and bringing the right solutions to meet their goals. He has a proven track record of recruiting and developing high-performing sales teams and driving significant new business growth. He is the right leader to build this function, which is a meaningful contributor to HUB's organic growth."

Bloemers will spearhead HUB's enterprise-wide cross-sell strategy to help middle market and upper middle market clients access HUB's full suite of solutions across Commercial Lines, Employee Benefits, Private Client and Retirement & Private Wealth. He will activate HUB's regional cross-sell leaders across the firm's 34 geographic regions in North America to implement the national strategy in every market HUB serves.

Bloemers brings more than two decades of insurance sales and leadership experience to the role. He is recognized across the industry for his ability to sell complex commercial insurance, recruit and develop high-performing sales teams and drive significant new business growth. Prior to his current role, Bloemers held senior leadership positions at HUB, including Chief Sales Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for the Midwest East region. Before joining HUB, he served as Senior Vice President at a global insurance brokerage firm, where he began his insurance career as a Commercial Insurance Advisor. Bloemers holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation and a Master of Science degree. He is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 21,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited