HUB SMARTCOVERAGE BECOMES VIU BY HUB IN CANADA

Refreshes a platform with more than two decades of Canadian market expertise under a unified HUB digital insurance brand

Canadians can compare quotes from leading insurers online and purchase end-to-end digitally or with a licensed broker

Targets new embedded partnerships with companies seeking to integrate insurance into their customer experience

Advances the platform's embedded insurance strategy while preserving existing products, coverage, pricing and service for current customers

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- HUB International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced that HUB SmartCoverage, its Canadian digital consumer insurance platform, is now VIU by HUB Canada – unifying HUB's digital consumer insurance brand across North America. The refreshed brand modernizes a platform that has served Canadian consumers and embedded partners for more than two decades. Products, coverage, pricing and service remain unchanged.

HUB SmartCoverage has operated nationally in Canada since 2001, building a track record in digital-first, broker-supported insurance placements through direct and embedded channels. The platform offers consumers comparative quotes from leading Canadian carriers, end-to-end online purchase and access to a licensed broker at any step of the journey. The VIU by HUB identity reflects that history while delivering a more streamlined customer experience. The new branding also helps better position the platform to pursue additional embedded insurance partnerships with auto OEMs, financial institutions, fintechs and other organizations looking to integrate insurance into their customer experience. A shared brand identity across Canada and the U.S. also opens the door to conversations with partners whose customer bases span both markets.

"This refresh reflects what we've built in Canada over many years and signals clearly where we're going," said Tina Osen, President, HUB International Canada. "The VIU by HUB brand gives us a stronger platform to pursue the embedded partnerships we know are available in this market, while our customers get everything they've always valued from us, plus a more seamless digital experience."

Q&A

What is VIU by HUB Canada? VIU by HUB Canada is HUB International's digital insurance platform in Canada, offering consumers access to quotes from multiple carriers with support from licensed brokers. Formerly known as HUB SmartCoverage, the platform has operated nationally in Canada for more than two decades through direct and embedded channels.

VIU by HUB Canada is HUB International's digital insurance platform in Canada, offering consumers access to quotes from multiple carriers with support from licensed brokers. Formerly known as HUB SmartCoverage, the platform has operated nationally in Canada for more than two decades through direct and embedded channels. Does anything change for existing customers? No. Products, coverage options, pricing and service remain exactly the same. Customers will see an updated brand name, website look and feel, and refreshed client-facing communications at launch. Nothing else changes.

No. Products, coverage options, pricing and service remain exactly the same. Customers will see an updated brand name, website look and feel, and refreshed client-facing communications at launch. Nothing else changes. Is VIU by HUB Canada the same as VIU by HUB in the United States? They share a brand identity and a common focus on embedded insurance, but are distinct operations serving their respective markets. VIU by HUB Canada is built on HUB's Canadian brokerage infrastructure and has been serving the Canadian market for more than two decades. The two operations are aligned on brand and strategy across North America.

They share a brand identity and a common focus on embedded insurance, but are distinct operations serving their respective markets. VIU by HUB Canada is built on HUB's Canadian brokerage infrastructure and has been serving the Canadian market for more than two decades. The two operations are aligned on brand and strategy across North America. What is embedded insurance and why is HUB pursuing it in Canada? Embedded insurance integrates insurance directly into a partner's customer experience -- at the point of sale or within a digital platform -- making coverage accessible where and when it's most relevant. VIU by HUB Canada is positioned to pursue these partnerships with OEMs, financial institutions and other organizations, building on embedded relationships the platform has already established in Canada.

Embedded insurance integrates insurance directly into a partner's customer experience -- at the point of sale or within a digital platform -- making coverage accessible where and when it's most relevant. VIU by HUB Canada is positioned to pursue these partnerships with OEMs, financial institutions and other organizations, building on embedded relationships the platform has already established in Canada. Is this a new consumer insurance product launch in Canada? No. This is a brand and experience refresh of an existing platform, not a new consumer product launch or a Canada-wide direct-to-consumer expansion. The refresh modernizes the platform's identity and signals a focus on embedded insurance partnerships -- it does not introduce new products or expand into new lines of coverage.

About VIU by HUB Canada

Headquartered in Canada, VIU by HUB Canada is a digital home and auto insurance platform backed by one of the largest insurance brokers in the world, HUB International. Since 2001, VIU by HUB Canada has connected customers across Canada with competitive quotes from leading carriers -- combining digital convenience with the guidance of licensed insurance specialists. VIU by HUB Canada also partners with organizations looking to integrate insurance into their customer experience, offering an embedded insurance solution built on 25 years of Canadian market expertise. For more information, visit viubyhub.ca.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 21,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACTS:

Media: Shelley Rossetter

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Media: Jessica Wiltse

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SOURCE Hub International Limited