HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS GLOBAL EMPLOYEE SOLUTIONS WITH ENHANCED GLOBAL BENEFITS PRACTICE

Elevated advisory services deliver integrated, end-to-end global workforce solutions for multinational employers

Global Benefits practice delivers fully integrated employee solutions spanning health and welfare, total rewards, actuarial and pension, global mobility, M&A consulting, and in-country solutions.

Proprietary digital platform HUB GlobalView™ provides centralized visibility into global benefits data, reporting, and governance across all countries of operation.

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the evolution and expansion of its Global Benefits practice to deliver integrated, end-to-end employee solutions for multinational employers.

The practice moves beyond traditional global benefits placement to provide comprehensive workforce strategy, cost management, compliance and employee experience programs across geographies, reflecting HUB's investment in a more strategic, employee-centric global advisory model.

As organizations expand internationally, managing employee programs through fragmented approaches may create duplicated expenses, potential compliance exposure and inconsistent employee experience. HUB's Global Benefits practice helps address this by combining centralized strategy and governance with local execution and market insight.

"This evolution of our Global Benefits practice is built on a simple conviction: multinational employers deserve the same strategic rigor and long-term partnership for their global workforce that they expect from their domestic benefits advisor," said Denis Guay, President, HUB Global Benefits. "We are focused on helping clients manage their global workforce with clarity and confidence."

The practice delivers expertise across global health and welfare benefits, compensation and total rewards, actuarial and pension solutions, global mobility, emergency assistance, M&A consulting and in-country solutions. These capabilities are coordinated through a single global model supported by HUB GlobalView™, a proprietary digital platform providing centralized visibility into benefits data, reporting and governance.

To learn more, visit HUB Global Benefits.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 21,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited