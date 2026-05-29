HUB INTERNATIONAL WELCOMES ROGER CERVO AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPLEX RISK IN CANADA

CHICAGO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that Roger Cervo has joined as Senior Vice President of Complex Risk in Canada. This appointment reinforces HUB's commitment to delivering specialized risk management expertise and comprehensive insurance solutions to clients across industries throughout Canada.

Cervo brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role, with expertise spanning large commercial risk, construction, manufacturing and mining. His strong experience in designing and placing complex insurance programs for organizations across multiple industries has built a reputation for exceptional client service across Canada, North America and globally.

"We are excited to welcome Roger to the HUB team," said Carol Mills, President & CEO of HUB Coastal. "Our clients are navigating increasingly complex risk environments in their operations within Canada and throughout their multinational presence, supply chain and partner relationships. Roger's decades of experience bring the depth and relationships our clients need to stay ahead of risk."

Prior to joining HUB, Cervo served more than 20 years as Senior Director and National Construction Practice leader at a global insurance brokerage. Previously, he held various leadership roles at several other prominent brokerages throughout his career. Cervo is also the only Canadian producer to have qualified more than ten times for an elite producer council, an honor reserved for the top 100 sales and client advocates across North America.

Cervo is a Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) and a Canadian Accredited Insurance Broker (CAIB), holding insurance licenses in all provinces with the exception of Quebec.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 21,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited