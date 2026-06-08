HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES FAIZAL MITHA VICE PRESIDENT OF AI SALES INNOVATION

Appointment expands HUB's investment in AI-powered capabilities to drive new business and create opportunities for talent across HUB

New role builds on HUB's focus on new business to fuel organic growth

Bringing more than two decades of digital leadership, Mitha will scale AI-powered sales practices across HUB's Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Private Client, Retirement & Private Wealth, and Employee Benefits lines of business in the U.S. and Canada

Appointment reflects HUB's commitment to creating opportunities for talent across the organization

CHICAGO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Faizal Mitha as Vice President of AI Sales Innovation, effective July 1, 2026. The newly created role builds on HUB's ongoing focus to help accelerate new business generation and drive organic growth by equipping producers with AI-powered tools to strengthen client relationships.

Faizal Mitha, Vice President of AI Sales Innovation, HUB International

"AI is a force multiplier for serving clients better, amplifying what our producers already do well by helping them anticipate risk, respond faster, and bring sharper insights to every client and prospect conversation," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. "Faizal has spent his career at the intersection of digital innovation and client service, and his new role builds on that experience."

The appointment continues HUB's momentum in building out resources that fuel organic growth while also creating opportunities for talent across the organization. Mitha will help scale the success producers are having with Anthropic's Claude platform, which was deployed to HUB's employees beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025. He will also build the resources, tools, and training to make them available across HUB's Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Private Client, Retirement & Private Wealth and Employee Benefits business lines. Mitha will also work closely with HUB's AI and Automation Team and other leadership teams across North America to track adoption and measure impact on new business and organic growth.

Mitha brings more than two decades of innovation, employee benefits and digital leadership experience to the role. As Chief Sales & Innovation Officer of HUB Canada Employee Benefits and Retirement, he led the reimagining of HUB Canada's employee benefits and retirement savings experience, launching new services, including HUB Canada Persona Analysis, integrating insurtech capabilities and helping build HUB's national Canada employee benefits and retirement segment.

Mitha joined HUB through a 2018 acquisition, where he led the firm's expertise in digital benefits and employee health. Mitha began his insurance career as an underwriter with two of Canada's largest insurers and was also a tech entrepreneur, having co-founded one of Canada's fastest-growing insurtech companies that used AI and big data to support smarter insurance decisions and on-demand benchmarking for benefits design and costs. Mitha holds the Certified Employee Benefits Specialist designation (CEBS) and an Executive MBA.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 21,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

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Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

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SOURCE Hub International Limited