HUB International Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hub International Holdings, Inc. ("HUB"), a leading North American insurance brokerage, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The timing, number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. HUB expects to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness.

This press release is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Contacts

Investors: Sue Lee

Phone: 212-338-2437

[email protected]

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Media: Ellina Shinnick

Phone: 720-207-2322

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited