HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES HUB MULTINATIONAL PROTECTION

Comprehensive Risk Management Services and Insurance Coverage for Global Clients Navigating Multinational Complex Risks

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), announced today the launch of HUB Multinational Protection, a comprehensive risk management services and insurance product tailored to the evolving complex risk needs of multinational clients in all industries, who operate in five countries or less.

"It is important that clients dealing with the challenging global landscape work with specialists from around the world who understand in-market risks and comply with the insurance requirements and regulations necessary in each country," said Will Mulé, Executive Vice President, Global Risk Solutions Practice Leader. "HUB Multinational Protection offers an all-encompassing approach, whether our clients have employees who travel or work abroad, sell products globally, sponsor international trips, or have physical offices, manufacturing facilities and warehouses outside the United States."

Navigating diverse regulatory environments is critical, and HUB Multinational Protection's nuanced coverage adapts to the compliance requirements that vary from country to country - whether clients have operations abroad or international exposures.

The comprehensive coverage options include:

Global Property

General Liability

Employee Benefits Liability

Excess Auto

Foreign Voluntary Workers Compensation

Business Travel Accident

Kidnap and Ransom

HUB Multinational Protection features a panel of A+ carriers to provide tailored solutions that meet country-specific compliance requirements while reducing the total cost of risk. Additionally, HUB provides boundaryless resources through its unparalleled global broker network partners, ensuring seamless operations across various countries. Clients gain access to in-country brokers, equipped with the local expertise required to navigate intricate compliance requirements specific to each region.

For more information on HUB Multinational Protection, click here.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit HUB Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited