HUB INTERNATIONAL NAMES ANDREW FORCHELLI TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the appointment of Andrew Forchelli, President & CEO of HUB California, to HUB's Executive Management Team, effective January 1, 2026.

"Andrew's leadership has been instrumental in driving HUB California's growth and strengthening our position as a market leader," said Marc Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of HUB. "As a member of the EMT, Andrew will add his field-focused experiences and perspectives to the EMT to help HUB remain an industry leader while protecting the legacy of our culture and local market model."

Forchelli joined HUB through the acquisition of GNW Evergreen 12 years ago, managing the GNW operation in addition to the solo HUB legacy office in Los Angeles. Under his leadership, HUB's Entertainment & Sports practice became the model for other Specialty practices. As president, he oversaw the expansion of the regional operation to what is now HUB LAOC, growing from two to 10 offices overseeing the growth of multiple lines of business.

Forchelli has always believed that growth is only accomplished by attracting and maintaining the best talent in the industry through an exceptional culture. He was one of the original founding executives of the HUB Women Network and also serves on the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Foundation Board of Trustees as well as the Board of Advisors for the LA Chapter of Harlem Lacrosse.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 20,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

