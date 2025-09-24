HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE HUB LIVESTOCK INSURANCE

Scalable Coverage Designed to Protect Canada's Farmers Who Raise Livestock

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of HUB Livestock Insurance in Canada, a scalable product with multiple specialized sub-programs, including equine, poultry and egg, dairy and cattle offerings, with others in development. HUB Livestock Insurance is designed to deliver targeted protection for risks unique to farm animals, including Property & Casualty (P&C), mortality, disease, theft and transit-related losses.

Business owners in the livestock industry face distinct challenges when it comes to securing proper coverage for animal-related risks. Too often, they struggle to find advisors and carriers who truly understand the complexities of animal-based businesses, leaving them vulnerable to being underinsured when standard commercial or basic farm policies fall short.

"Our HUB advisors bring specialized expertise, proprietary resources and a sector-focused approach to closing coverage gaps and strengthening the long-term resilience of livestock operations," said Marc Chouinard, HUB National Practice Lead, Agribusiness Canada. "HUB Livestock Insurance underscores our commitment to understanding the challenges our clients face and addressing them with innovative, forward-looking solutions."

HUB Livestock Insurance was developed with Specialty Program Group Canada (SPGC), a leading specialty platform for specialty insurance, underwriting, digital solutions and brokerage services.

For more information on HUB Livestock Insurance, click here.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 20,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited