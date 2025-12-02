HUB INTERNATIONAL 2026 NORTH AMERICAN REPORT: ONE-THIRD OF ORGANIZATIONS LACK MATURE RISK STRATEGY

New report reveals widening "risk maturity gap" with only five percent of businesses keeping pace with rising economic, technological and geopolitical pressures

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, released the HUB International 2026 North American Report, which found that one-third of North American companies are operating without a mature, organization-wide risk management strategy, leaving leaders exposed to rising threats. Drawing on proprietary research across 10 industries, the new report brings risk into sharp focus by highlighting the most urgent challenges impacting organizational profitability and resilience.

In this year's report, HUB introduces the Risk Management Maturity Model, a framework designed to assist organizations with evaluating their current level of maturity and identifying steps to enhance risk management strategies.

As the new year approaches, the HUB International 2026 Profitability & Resiliency Executive Survey reveals a widening gap between risk awareness and action, with many organizations working to adapt to today's complex environment. Leaders cite rising costs, cybersecurity, and regulatory pressure as top threats, yet many are not evolving their strategies quickly enough to keep pace.

"Most organizations know about the cracks in their foundation, but awareness alone doesn't translate into readiness," said Marc Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HUB. "In today's environment, organizational maturity in navigating uncertainty should be a key leadership metric. Advancing along this risk maturity curve and deepening insight into managing exposures with decisive actions is now central to business strategy."

While businesses are becoming more risk-aware, many still lack the structures and expertise to turn awareness into action. The survey findings indicate that:

Half of respondents operate at only a basic level of risk maturity, focused primarily on compliance, safety and regulatory risks.

Just 5% of organizations reported characteristics consistent with advanced risk maturity.

Only 15% of leaders agree that risk management is a shared responsibility across employees, despite growing cyber, technology and reputational threats.

Key Risks that Could Impact Profitability in 2026

Looking ahead to the next year, business leaders identified four primary threats:

Rising operating and labor costs are the top pressures on profits for both U.S. and Canadian organizations again this year, with 92% of respondents fearing profitability impact. Only 22% are completely confident in managing these risks. Technology, cybersecurity and AI-related risks have risen as concerns, with 60% of leaders ranking them among the top three threats to organizational profitability--and expressing low confidence in managing these risks. Regulatory and legal challenges saw the largest year-over-year concern increase, rising 21 points from 29% to 50%, as leaders face evolving data privacy, AI, cyber, environmental and corporate governance requirements. Geopolitical risk is also increasing, with more than one-third (34%) of respondents now viewing geopolitical instability as a threat to profits, compared to last year when only a fifth (19%) identified it as a concern. Confidence remains low with just 15% feeling completely confident in managing this risk.

Read more insights in the HUB International 2026 North American Report and the 13 Industry Outlooks, here.

HUB International 2026 Profitability & Resiliency Executive Survey Methodology

Conducted earlier this year, the survey polled business leaders across the U.S. and Canada, representing 10 industries, with the majority reporting revenues between $150 million to $1 billion. The respondents are decision-makers in corporate or risk management leadership roles at both public and private companies, as well as nonprofit organizations that employ 250 or more people. HUB also conducted a 2026 Outlook High-Net-Worth Survey, which surveyed 200 high-net-worth individuals and their advisors on issues relating to risk tolerance, property and investment insurance coverage.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 20,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

