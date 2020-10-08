Hub International Acquires Certain Assets of Ontario-Based Mumby Insurance Brokers Inc

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the property and casualty and employee benefits businesses of Mumby Insurance Brokers Incorporated (Mumby Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Waterloo, Ontario, Mumby Insurance has decades of expertise in working with professionals throughout Canada, with special focus on architects, landscape architects, engineers and specification writers. Douglas Pinnell, Vice President of Mumby Insurance, will join Hub International Ontario Limited (Hub Ontario) and report to Matt Lievers, President of Employee Benefits in the region. Anthea Mumby, President of Mumby Insurance, will remain directly involved in the business as a consultant and will report to Gerry De Lauro, President of Personal Insurance, Hub Ontario.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

