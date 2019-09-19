Huawei Rethinks the Smartphone with its Ground-Breaking HUAWEI Mate 30 Series

With an ultra-narrow notch design and the thinnest of bezels, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro features the HUAWEI Horizon Display, which curves at an angle of 88 degrees to maximise the display area to provide an unparalleled, edge-to-edge immersive viewing experience. Turn the device over and the iconic ring design of the quad-camera system immediately stands out, surrounded by a metallic 'halo'.

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series is powered by the Kirin 990 series chipset, Huawei's most sophisticated smartphone chipset launched to date. Manufactured with the cutting-edge 7nm+ EUV process, the disruptive Kirin 990 5G SoC version supports 2G/3G/4G network and 5G Non-StandAlone (NSA) and StandAlone (SA) modes, along with Dual SIM, Dual Standby and FDD+TDD full frequency bands to deliver seamless connectivity.

The HUAWEI Mate 30 is equipped with a SuperSensing Triple Camera, comprising a 40MP SuperSensing Camera, 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera and an 8MP Telephoto Camera. Coupled with an ISP 5.0 Image Signal Processor, the HUAWEI Mate 30 enables users to capture high quality photographs and videos.

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro sports a revolutionary quad camera system with the 40MP Cine Camera, 40MP SuperSensing Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera, while the HUAWEI SuperCharge and EMUI10 offer long-lasting battery for heavy mobile users and enhanced user experience.

The HUAWEI Mate 30 sports a large battery of 4200mAh, while HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro has an even bigger battery of 4500mAh. 27W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge and 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge provide users safe and fast charging, while wired and wireless in-car charging and a wired powerbank ensure a seamless experience across all scenarios.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series unleashes the full potential of the smartphone. Designed to stand out, it challenges convention while delivering an unrivalled user experience. The era of 5G is an opportunity to rethink smartphone technology and the HUAWEI Mate 30 series is the ultimate expression of what's possible."

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series features a range of new features that deliver an amazingly smooth and engaging user experience including; EMUI10 operating system for a more modern look and superior user interaction, Innovative Side-Touch Interaction to replace the physical volume, AI gesture control for contactless screen interaction and control of compatible smart devices to name but a few.

Additionally, EMUI10 has obtained the industry's highest security standard, the CC EAL5+ certification, the world's first commercialised and aviation-level of security and TEE protection for Microkernel in the operating system.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 and HUAWEI FreeBuds 3

Huawei also launched its much-anticipated HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 range of wearables. Equipped with the self-developed Kirin AI chip, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 range offers class-leading battery life and a host of new wellness features and functions.

Additionally, Huawei also announces the availability of its HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 true wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Colours, Pricing and Availability

The 6.53-inch HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro and 6.62-inch HUAWEI Mate 30 come in various colour variants and materials. They are available with pricing information as follows:

Model Version Price (Tax Included) HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro (5G) 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM EUR 1199 HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro (4G) 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM EUR 1099 HUAWEI Mate 30 (4G) 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM EUR 799

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 32 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

Media Contact:

Henri Southern

henri.southern@grayling.com

SOURCE Huawei Consumer BG