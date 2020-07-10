Known for its leadership in mobile photography, the HUAWEI P40 Series delivers another award-winning series of smartphones – named 'Best Photo Smartphone' by TIPA and receiving top DxOMark score of 128 (P40 Pro).

"The HUAWEI P40 Series redefines mobile photography once again," said Kevin Li, President, Huawei Canada Consumer Business Group. "We are thrilled to bring Canadians a flagship that offers the power and versatility of a pro DSLR paired with a stunning innovative design and the ecosystem of the future with HUAWEI AppGallery."

"This year marks an important milestone for Huawei's device business in Canada. Since launching the HUAWEI P10 Series here in 2017, we have expanded our product lineup in Canada to include our five key consumer product categories: Smartphones, PC, Wearables, Tablets and Audio," said Radek Krasny, Huawei Consumer Business Group's Director of Marketing & Brand.

Embedded in the HUAWEI P40 Series flagships is the advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple-camera, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations. The HUAWEI P40 Pro features an evolution of the Leica Quad Camera with a more powerful Ultra-Wide Cine Camera and ToF Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom.

HUAWEI P40 Pro brings faraway subjects up close with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x maximum digital zoom. For the first time ever, the 5x Optical Telephoto Camera in the HUAWEI P40 Pro includes a RYYB colour filter array to boost light intake and improve quality of zoomed shots.

Downloading apps on your new HUAWEI P40 series device is easy! The HUAWEI P40 Series is based on Android 10 operating system. HUAWEI AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei smartphones and tablets. Available in more than 170 countries with over 420M active users, AppGallery is the third largest app marketplace in the world: an app store where users can easily and securely discover, find and download thousands of apps from around the world.

Huawei aims to make AppGallery an open, innovative app platform that strictly protects users' privacy and security, while providing a unique and smart experience. Huawei works with some of the world's most innovative developers to create the app store of the future.

From July 10 – July 24, users who download select apps from AppGallery will be qualified to play to win a HUAWEI P40 Pro, HUAWEI Watch GT2 and HUAWEI FreeBuds 3.

Petal Search – Your Gateway to a Million Apps

Try Petal Search - one of many ways in which Huawei users can find, download and update apps on to their HMS devices, alongside HUAWEI AppGallery and Phone Clone. Designed by Huawei, the new tool gives HMS users access and choice in the world of apps in a way they haven't had before. Simply use the Petal Search widget directly from the home screen of your device or use the mobile app, available from AppGallery.

For more information on the HUAWEI P40 Series and where to purchase, visit our website. Check with your carrier or retailer to confirm availability and pricing.

*Gift with Purchase – Consumers are qualified for the bonus if they purchase the P40 or P40 Pro during the first four weeks while supplies last (start date subject to retailer's SKU setup schedule).

About Huawei Consumer BG and Huawei Canada

Huawei is the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, with operations in more than 170 countries. In addition to smartphones, Huawei's Consumer offerings include PCs, tablets, wearables and other products. Huawei has been operating in Canada since 2008, and currently has a workforce of 1200 people. Huawei's Canada Research Centre employs more than 500 engineers and researchers, and is ranked 25th in Canada for R&D investment. Huawei is committed to providing leading-edge technology to Canadian operators, customers and consumers.

