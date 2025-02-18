HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN Launches Worldwide, Pioneers a New Chapter in Foldable Technology

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Huawei today announced the global release of HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN, the World's First-ever Commercial Tri-fold Smartphone. As the company embarks on a new chapter in foldable innovation, the launch embodies the theme of Unfold the Classic, inviting users worldwide to experience the future first hand. From the brand's continuous investment in research to its leadership in product design, HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN is the fruit of Huawei's pioneering spirit.

Extraordinary Design: Stunning Aesthetics

HUAWEI Mate XT IULTIMATE DESIGN First-ever Tri-fold Smartphone HUAWEI Mate XT IULTIMATE DESIGN First-ever Tri-fold Smartphone

Not only does the HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN boast the world's largest foldable display at 10.2 inches[1], but it is also now the thinnest foldable phone globally[2], with a thickness of just 3.6mm when fully unfolded.

The camera module design also inherits the iconic symmetric Star Diamond design seen on previous ULTIMATE DESIGN products. The design showcases exquisite craftsmanship and has been upgraded with a new Sinusoidal Cutting design, featuring sharper lines and a more three-dimensional structure.

Additionally, every device features the unique Eonic Curves design on the camera lens module, giving each smartphone a distinctive look. Achieved through 22 days of meticulous craftmanship and 78 complex processes, each lens module's look is one-of-a-kind and uniquely owned.

Most unique to the HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN is its innovative ultra-thin leather that measures as thin as 0.47mm, presenting a subtle yet luxurious material grain. Available in the two classic colours of the ULTIMATE DESIGN Series, Black and Red, the innovative ultra-thin leather uses an ultra-light and ultra-strong aerospace-grade fibre. Soft on the outside yet tough on the inside, the material produces visually pleasing and enjoyable tactile effect.

Extraordinary Technology: Leading Innovation and Research

From the Advanced Precision Hinge System to the expansive tri-fold screen, the HUAWEI Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN leverages a suite of extraordinary technologies to deliver a truly disruptive product. It features the first-ever Advanced Precision Hinge System, within which inward and outward folding hinges operate around a dual-track link. This ensures a balanced and smooth opening and closing.

The smartphone is also the first commercial foldable to feature a groundbreaking Trifold Display and has introduced breakthrough Multi-Directional Flexible Materials to greatly enhance the screen's bending resistance.

Extraordinary Experience: Power Packed into One

HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN inhabits multiple forms: single screen, dual screen and triple screen. The single screen measures 6.4 inches, the dual screen measures 7.9 inches, while the triple screen is 10.2 inches, which makes it the world's largest foldable smartphone[3].

The smartphone also introduces 3K HUAWEI X-True™ Display. With a Multiview in One experience, redefines a smartphone display's capabilities by supporting seamless switching between single, dual, and triple screen modes.

In triple screen mode, the expansive screen delivers immersive viewing and makes multi-task management a breeze. When folded to dual screen mode, the phone is ideal for information browsing, such as reading articles and checking emails. It can also be folded down to a single screen mode at will, dealing with quick tasks such as calling or photography.

The versatile, trifold form of HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN caters to a variety of lifestyle and work needs, expanding the potential of a smartphone's display and transforming user experience completely.

Extraordinary Photography: Capturing Life's Greatest Wonders

The smartphone packs powerful HUAWEI XMAGE imaging capabilities into its slim build and equips with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, catering to diverse photography scenarios.

Additionally, it allows users to capture a large range of sights and sceneries – from faraway mountains to tiny insects and flowers, consumers can capture every last detail with impeccable clarity. The camera system is also equipped with Ultra Speed Snapshot, which captures the beauty of subjects in high-speed motion and preserves fleeting moments.

Unfold the Classic, Unfold a New Paradigm

HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN takes the smartphone user experience to new heights, as work and leisure are now made more accessible and immersive on the go. This first-ever commercial triple foldable phone[4] pushes the boundaries of what is possible on a foldable phone and is a direct result of Huawei's unstoppable efforts in building a truly premium brand – delivering cutting-edge technologies, stunning design, and premium experience all at once.

[1] The world's largest foldable display smartphone, as of February 18, 2025, refers to the commercially available foldable phone with the largest screen size in its triple-screen state. The display features a rounded corner design, and when measured as a standard rectangular display, the diagonal length of the screen in the triple-screen state is 10.2 inches (with a slightly smaller actual viewable area). [2] The world's thinnest foldable smartphone refers to the commercially available foldable smartphone released as of February 18, 2025, with the thinnest thickness (excluding the screen bezel) in the tri-fold state in the area that does not include the rear camera. Due to product configuration and manufacturing processes, the measurement method may affect the actual size, please refer to the physical product, and the data is sourced from Huawei laboratories. [3] The world's largest foldable smartphone refers to the commercially available foldable smartphone with the largest screen size in its tri-fold state as of February 18, 2025; the display adopts a rounded corner design, and when measured according to the standard rectangle, the diagonal length of the screen in the tri-fold state is 10.2 inches (the actual visible area may be slightly smaller). [4] Data is based on commercially released products as of February 18, 2025. HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN is the first commercially available triple foldable phone.

