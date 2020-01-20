Huawei Canada Statement Regarding Meng Wanzhou Case

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Huawei Canada spokesperson provides the following statement regarding the Meng Wanzhou case:

"Huawei has consistently stated, as the case is before the court, it is inappropriate for us to give specific comments on the ongoing legal proceeding.

We trust in Canada's judicial system, which will prove Ms. Meng's innocence.

Huawei stands with Ms. Meng in her pursuit for justice and freedom.

We hope Ms. Meng will be able to be together with her family, colleagues and friends as soon as possible."

SOURCE Huawei Canada