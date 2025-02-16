HTX Soars to 50 Million Users in January, Kicking Off a Strong 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- HTX kicked off 2025 with a strong performance, driven by the broader crypto market's recovery and renewed investor confidence. The exchange achieved significant growth in user base, asset performance, and product innovation, solidifying its position as a leading global cryptocurrency platform.

Record User Growth and Industry Recognition

January witnessed explosive growth for HTX, surpassing 50 million total registered users and achieving a remarkable 105% MoM growth, setting a new company record. Aligning with its mission of "Building the Metaverse Free Port" and vision of "Achieving Financial Freedom for 8 Billion People on Earth," HTX continues its global expansion, providing high quality service to Web3 enthusiasts worldwide.

This growth was mirrored by a surge in platform popularity. From January 17 to 20, HTX search clicks reached an all-time high, increasing by 350% compared to December 2024. Platform exposure also rose by 520%, indicating growing user interest and recognition.

This exceptional performance garnered industry-wide acclaim:

PANews PARTY AWARD 2025: Awarded "Best Exchange of the Year". HTX Ventures honored as "Best Investment Institution of the Year".

Forbes: Recognized as one of the "Top 25 World's Most Trustworthy Crypto Exchanges".

Forbes, a leading financial media outlet, evaluated cryptocurrency exchanges based on trading volume, regulation, cost, and other key factors. HTX excelled in BTC & ETH holdings, spot trading volume, and product offerings, securing a 6th-place ranking in spot market share among all listed exchanges.

Trade New Cryptos Only on HTX! 25 New Assets Listed, Featuring Prominent AI and Celebrity-Themed Tokens

HTX listed 25 new assets in January, including notable AI and celebrity-themed tokens. AI projects like ELIZA (up 204%), ARCSOL (up 172%), GAME (up 159%), and GRIFT (up 225%) demonstrated strong performance. The platform was an early mover in listing the highly anticipated $TRUMP token, which surged by 431% post-launch. $MELANIA also experienced a 60% increase. HTX remains committed to offering users diverse investment opportunities and identifying promising early-stage projects.

To further inform investors, HTX Ventures published a key research report, " A New Era for DeFi with Crypto Compliance and New Opportunities in RWA-Fi and Stablecoin Payments ". This report analyzes emerging market trends, focusing on compliance, DeFi growth, and the future of stablecoin payments, providing valuable investment insights for users.

Product Innovations and Community Growth Drive Enhanced User Experience

HTX continued to prioritize user experience with several product enhancements in January, including Crypto Radar, HTX 2024 RECAP, Surprise Gifts, and a redesigned NewListing section. These features empower users to identify investment opportunities, optimize financial planning, and engage more effectively with the community. The platform also introduced an AI-powered FAQ product to streamline information access and improve customer service.

On January 15, 2025, HTX DAO completed its Q4 2024 $HTX token burn, destroying 9,982,673,247,009.8082 $HTX tokens worth over $22.47 million.

Enhanced Security and Transparency for User Confidence

In January, HTX prioritized platform security by implementing robust measures to safeguard users accounts, transactions and assets.

Account Security: HTX sent out 380,003 security reminders (339,480 emails and 40,523 SMS) to users, empowering them to proactively address to potential threats. The platform also successfully shut down 6 phishing websites and fake app download sites to prevent users from falling victim to scams.

Transaction Security: HTX focused on blocking abnormal transactions, successfully intercepted 3 withdrawal attempts to scam addresses and recovering 72,962 USDT for users. Furthermore, the platform resolved 7 incidents involving stolen assets flowing into the platform and assisting in freezing 193,702 USDT in stolen funds.

Asset Security: HTX added 189 new addresses to its blacklist, effectively preventing the inflow of illicit funds by intercepting 4 deposits from these addresses, totaling 624,190 USDT.

HTX has consistently demonstrated its commitment to transparency. The platform updated its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves for February 2025, revealing that its reserve ratio for major assets (BTC 101%, ETH 100%, TRX 105%, USDT 101%, HTX 104%, XRP 101%, DOGE 100%, SOL 102%) consistently exceeds 100%. This marks the 28th consecutive month of public disclosure of reserve data, readily accessible for users on the "Assets - PoR Reports" page of the HTX official website.

Throughout January, HTX's customer service team provided exceptional support, assisting 38,642 users and effectively addressing 78,931 inquiries across various areas such as P2P trading, on-chain transactions, 2FA, asset management, and KYC verification. The team's dedication to providing professional and timely solutions resulted in an 80% user satisfaction rating, fostering a positive and loyal user base.

HTX's strong January performance demonstrated its ambition and potential for continued success. This success was driven by its strong growth momentum, continuous product optimization, and a vibrant and engaged community. Moving forward, HTX remains committed to enhancing the user experience, driving product innovation, and providing safer, more convenient, and diverse trading services to users worldwide.

