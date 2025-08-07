HTX Partners with World Liberty Financial to Support USD1 Points Program

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- HTX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLFI), becoming one of the esteemed launch partners for the USD1 Points Program — the world's first global loyalty initiative built exclusively around the USD1 stablecoin.

HTX Supports World Liberty Financial's USD1 Points Program as Launch Partner

As one of the pioneering exchanges to collaborate with WLFI— and notably, the first exchange globally to list USD1 — HTX reaffirms its commitment to advancing a compliant, user-centric stablecoin ecosystem. This strategic alliance reflects HTX's ongoing mission to promote innovation and sustainable adoption in the crypto space.

"At HTX, we believe stablecoins are central to the future of digital finance," said Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX. "We are proud to support the development of USD1 and this groundbreaking loyalty program. As stablecoins become foundational in global trading, payments, and the on-chain ecosystem, we remain committed to driving their growth through reliable trading infrastructure, trusted partnerships, and forward-thinking initiatives."

Introduction to WLFI and USD1

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), founded by U.S. President Donald J. Trump (Co-Founder Emeritus), Steve Witkoff (Co-Founder Emeritus), Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Barron Trump, Zach Witkoff, Alex Witkoff, Chase Herro, and Zak Folkman, is a financial technology company at the forefront of merging digital asset innovation with American values and economic sovereignty. With deep-rooted connections to U.S. leadership, WLFI is driving a movement to establish stablecoins as a cornerstone of the global financial system.

Its flagship asset, USD1, exemplifies regulatory-grade compliance and financial integrity. USD1 stands out as a stablecoin that is fully backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries, dollar deposits, and cash equivalents. This backing strategy is meticulously managed by WLFI to ensure that the value of USD1 remains tightly aligned with the U.S. dollar. With institutional-grade reserves and trusted custody partners, USD1 aims to become a foundational layer for digital payments, trading, and DeFi applications worldwide.

USD1 Points Program Benefits

The USD1 Points Program brings to crypto what loyalty programs have done for traditional industries like airlines, hotels, and credit cards. For the first time, stablecoin users can earn rewards for helping build a more sovereign and decentralized financial future.

Through this program, HTX will enable users to earn points by trading USD1 pairs, holding USD1 in balances, and staking USD1 on the platform.

Looking Ahead

HTX is honored to join this movement alongside fellow industry leaders and support the growth of the USD1 stablecoin. This collaboration marks another milestone in HTX's commitment to bringing secure, innovative, and user-focused products to the global crypto community.

More information will be shared later on about the program initiatives. Together with WLFI and other partners, HTX is building a more inclusive and rewarding future — one point at a time.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

SOURCE HTX

For further inquiries, please contact [email protected].