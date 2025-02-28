HTX's USDD Earn Now Offers 20% APY: Hedge Against Crypto Crash with High Yield

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the cryptocurrency market faces renewed turbulence, Bitcoin (BTC) has pulled back to around $80,000, while Ethereum (ETH) extends its slide. According to CoinGlass, market sentiment has sunk into "Extreme Fear," fueling widespread investor anxiety. In this environment, investors are actively seeking stable and high-yield opportunities to hedge against volatility and preserve capital.

Amid the turbulence, recently, a HTX user Tony Wang shared their positive experience with the USDD Earn 2.0 product, showcasing consistent returns. "Even in a bearish market, the consistent yields from USDD Earn have provided stability for my portfolio. It's reassuring to have a safe haven while the rest of the market is in freefall," said the user. This sentiment is echoed by many investors who strategically moved a portion of their assets into HTX's USDD Earn product prior to the recent BTC's sharp decline. With a 20% annualized yield, they've managed to outperform the market and maintain steady returns despite broader market losses.

HTX's USDD Earn Yields 20% - Optimal Stability and Yield

Beyond trading, HTX offers a robust wealth-building ecosystem designed to help users thrive in any market conditions with a diversified suite of investment products.

The upgraded HTX's USDD Earn product offers a market-leading 20% APY. USDD is a USD-pegged stablecoin, highlighting low volatility as a preferred choice for conservative investors. Stability and high yield make this product one of the most attractive stablecoin yield opportunities available today.

HTX is set to roll out a major upgrade to its USDD Flexible Earn product next week, introducing USDT deposits for seamless subscriptions. Users will soon be able to deposit USDT into USDD Earn, unlocking a 20% APY with unparalleled flexibility. USDD Flexible Earn 2.0 boasts a string of strengths including 1:1 USDT to USDD conversion with no slippage, hourly compound returns, limited-time yield boost, and streamlined operation.

USDD: The Premier Choice for Stable and Secure Yields

Backed by robust reserves and professional asset management, USDD has emerged as a top-tier stablecoin for investors seeking stability. Through HTX's USDD Earn, users can enjoy an astonishing 20% APY while minimizing exposure to market volatility. This competitive APY surpasses alternative peer products, delivering exceptional returns in a risk-mitigated environment. USDD maintains its peg with strong reserve backing, ensuring its reliability for long-term wealth preservation, even during market fluctuations.

One of the key advantages of HTX's USDD Earn is its unrestricted access—investors can deposit and withdraw at any time, without lock-up periods. This flexibility caters both short-term liquidity needs and long-term wealth growth strategies. To get started with USDD Earn , users can navigate to the HTX app > homepage > Earn > Simple Earn > Flexible; alternatively, go to the Assets page > Earn > Flexible.

HTX upholds the highest security standards to safeguard user assets. Levering HTX's strong USDD reserve, users can earn high stable yields with peace of mind, knowing that their funds are protected against market shocks. HTX's comprehensive security framework reinforces trust and reliability, ensuring users can focus on maximizing returns without worrying about asset safety.

HTX Earn's Diverse Offerings: Enhanced Choice, Reliable and Secure Returns

In addition to the USDD Earn, HTX also offers 7-day Fixed products for BTC, ETH, and USDT with a 10% APY , designed to maximize returns. HTX allocates a 30,000 USDT equivalent subscription quota per user for each product. Upon full subscription, users will accrue approximately 57.53 USDT in returns at maturity.

While fostering wealth growth, HTX prioritizes user asset security. The platform employs a range of robust security measures to safeguard user funds. Moreover, HTX's professional investment team provides data-driven asset allocation guidance, empowering users to achieve their financial goals.

HTX also delivers 24/7 customer support. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, users can receive prompt assistance and investment insights. At HTX, you are more than just a user; you are a valued partner. Regardless of market conditions, HTX will always stand by your side, offering reliable guidance and unwavering support every step of the way.

Amidst market uncertainty, investors prioritize stable, high-yield opportunities. HTX's USDD Earn, delivering a 20% APY and robust stability, is a compelling solution. Opting for HTX means selecting a proven and reliable path to financial growth.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses. As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance", HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

