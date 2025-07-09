HTX 2025 Mid-Year Security Report: Upgrading a Multi-Layered Defense for a Safer Crypto Ecosystem

PANAMA CITY, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledges the significant security challenges that impacted the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, which eroded market confidence. On February 21, one of the global crypto exchanges suffered a record-setting $1.4 billion hack, marking the largest single-theft event in crypto history. This attack, reportedly attributed to the Lazarus Group, highlighted persistent industry-wide vulnerabilities concerning advanced attack methodologies, systemic weaknesses, and inadequate cross-platform risk management frameworks.

In response to these critical events, HTX reaffirmed its commitment to robust security by substantially increasing its investment. Through enhanced risk management protocols, strengthened operational security, and advanced intelligence capabilities, HTX has achieved comprehensive protection across accounts, trading, and assets. These proactive measures have successfully mitigated several high-risk threats, thereby safeguarding user assets and reinforcing trust within the HTX ecosystem.

Crypto Industry Faces Evolving Security Challenges

The crypto industry is experiencing a surge in the frequency and sophistication of threats, including hacks, scams, and malicious on-chain behaviors. The threat landscape has evolved from isolated phishing to multi-vector attacks, such as social engineering attacks, malicious contract deployment, UI spoofing, and deepfake deception. These tactics often exploit vulnerabilities between platform security systems.

At the same time, global regulators are tightening compliance expectations. Many jurisdictions have introduced regulatory frameworks for virtual asset service providers, mandating adherence with anti-money laundering regulations, enhanced account protection, and stringent risk management and auditing practices. This raises the bar for industry-wide security and compliance.

On a positive note, core defense technologies such as on-chain traceability, AI-powered risk engines, and automated contract audits are becoming essential across major platforms, enhancing readiness and risk intelligence.

HTX Security Infrastructure: New Systems. New Tech. New Paradigm.

In 2025, HTX continued its transition toward a multi-layered security model, introducing critical upgrades across its three core protection pillars:

Risk Management Architecture: HTX developed an in-house millisecond-level real-time risk engine that monitors every user interaction. Every high-risk behavior is dynamically filtered to mitigate account compromise, money laundering, and malicious activity.

24/7 Operational Security: HTX's dedicated security operations and customer support teams operate on a round-the-clock cycle, enabling real-time response and full-cycle risk resolution.

Threat Intelligence: HTX partners with top security firms, project teams, and other exchanges to maintain a real-time threat map. This collaboration accelerates cross-platform incident response, dark web surveillance, and hacker attribution.

Furthermore, HTX upgraded its PoR data storage to TiDB, improving system stability and efficiency, while reducing operational and maintenance costs. This contributed to substantial growth in overall user assets and a steady increase in core reserves during the first half of 2025, with continuous net growth in cryptocurrencies like USDT and ETH, demonstrating growing user trust.

Building a Trust-Centric, Resilient Crypto Ecosystem

As one HTX security expert put it, " attacks have evolved from code exploits to targeting human weaknesses. Therefore, we've enhanced the integration of behavioral analytics and zero-trust architecture and brought three key upgrades to life: dynamic permission validation, end-to-end transaction authentication, and continuous red-blue team threat simulation. These aren't just upgrades but are foundational steps toward long-term user protection and ecosystem synergy."

Dynamic Permission Verification: At HTX, every fund operation now requires dual authentication, combining environment tagging with biometric validation. This ensures actions align with both the user and their operating environment.

End-to-End Transaction Authentication: By validating transaction payloads at the smart contract level, HTX eliminates risks from compromised UIs, closing the gap on deceptive front-end manipulation.

Always-On Red-Blue Simulation: Monthly, HTX's security team simulates real-world attacks from top APT groups and hackers, constantly stress-testing the platform's defenses and closing the loop between offense and response.

HTX firmly believes that only a deeply integrated, multi-dimensional security architecture — coupled with a transparent, collaborative approach — can serve as the foundation for long-term user trust. As the threat landscape grows more complex, HTX will continue investing heavily in security innovation and infrastructure. Its mission is to not only defend against emerging threats, but to lead the crypto industry into a future that's safer, smarter, and more sustainable for millions worldwide.

