HPIC Sends First Canadian Shipment of Medicines to Beirut

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Thanks to the generosity of Canadian pharmaceutical companies, financial donors and volunteers, Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is sending the first Canadian shipment of medicines (valued at $400,000) to the people of Beirut who were, and continue to be, affected by the explosion on August 4th that killed hundreds and injured thousands.

The initial shipment of primary care medicines left HPIC's distribution centre in Oakville today and will be departing from Toronto, Ontario to Beirut, Lebanon on Friday, August 28th. The medicines will be distributed to over 20 hospitals, primary healthcare centres, dispensaries and clinics in Beirut.

"With the escalating unprecedented economic crisis in Lebanon, hospitals were already struggling so HPIC is very pleased to provide this first shipment of donated Canadian medical aid to the people of Beirut", says Marcelle McPhaden, HPIC's president and CEO. She added, "we are in continuous contact with our partners on the ground and everyday, we are continuing to assess and respond to the urgent needs of individuals, families and health facilities in Lebanon."

This first shipment comprises seven pallets of antibiotics, analgesics, anti-inflammatories and medicines for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases donated by HPIC's pharma industry partners.

"We are very thankful to our faithful donors for their financial support and to our pharmaceutical partners who responded right away to make this shipment possible. Canadian donors continue to step up and respond to international crises. This is a proud moment for all of us." says McPhaden. "Our goal is to send more than $1 million worth of medicines and medical supplies in subsequent shipments."

Since 2001, HPIC has shipped close to $18 million of medicines and medical supplies to Lebanon to help provide care to those in need. In 2019 alone, HPIC provided $1.8 million of donated medicines to 451 health facilities and dispensaries and served 150,000 Lebanese citizens and 15,000 refugees.

HPIC is continuing its appeal to the healthcare industry and the Canadian community to respond to this disaster and looks forward to sending further much-needed aid in the coming weeks.

ABOUT HPIC

Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is a Canadian registered charity dedicated to increasing access to medicine and improving health for the world's most vulnerable people in the developing world.

HPIC works with Canada's pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to treat over 1 million people every year through a well-established network of Canadian volunteers and global partners. We equip medical mission teams, stock clinics and hospitals in impoverished communities, mobilize medical relief during emergencies and build local capacity through long-term projects.

