35 years of delivering health and hope to the world's most vulnerable celebrated May 29 in Mississauga

OAKVILLE, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - At least half of the world's population lacks access to essential health services according to the World Health Organization. Since 1990 Health Partners International of Canada, together with Canada's pharmaceutical and medical device industries, donors and volunteers, have quietly helped millions of vulnerable people access the basic medicines that many of us take for granted.

On Thursday, May 29th Health Partners International of Canada will recognize this extraordinary Canadian generosity at a special 35th Anniversary Dinner and Awards Night at the BraeBen Golf Course in Mississauga, Ontario. Awards for Partner and Volunteer of the Year will be presented.

What: Health Partners International of Canada 35th Anniversary Dinner and Awards Night



When: Thursday, May 29, 2025, @ 6:30 p.m.



Where: BraeBen Golf Course (Highlands Room)

5700 Terry Fox Way, Mississauga ON L5V 2W2



Who: Pharmaceutical & medical industry partners, donors, volunteers, supporters

Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) is a Canadian charitable humanitarian organization dedicated to increasing access to medicine and improving health in vulnerable communities around the world, and the only charity in Canada licensed by Health Canada to handle donated medicines. Since 1990, HPIC has delivered over $735 million in donated medicines and related supplies together with its partner organizations in over 130 countries. By equipping medical mission teams, stocking clinics and hospitals in remote or impoverished communities, mobilizing medical relief during emergencies and building local capacity, Health Partners International of Canada has enabled over 35 million vulnerable people to access life-transforming healthcare and hope for a brighter future.

For more information: www.hpicanada.ca, 1-800-627-1787 x 101, [email protected]