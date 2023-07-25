New lenses help eye care providers treat myopia while helping children make the most of their outdoor time.

Back-to-school season is a perfect time for a child's annual comprehensive eye exam.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, HOYA Vision Care, a global leader in optical technology innovation, announced the launch of MiYOSMART® Sunbird, available to Canadian eye care providers* today. MiYOSMART Sunbird polarized lenses are the ideal addition to MiYOSMART clear lenses, offering young wearers extra protection from intense sunlight and glare1-3. HOYA's Sunbird lenses are especially beneficial if a child patient has light-sensitive eyes caused by using atropine eyedrops to treat their myopia.

Additionally, the contrast and colours seen through MiYOSMART Sunbird remain vibrant, allowing a child to fully experience the beauty of the outdoors while managing their myopia.

Features of the MiYOSMART Sunbird lens include a dark Category 3 tint in a stylish grey colour perfect for any child. Benefits include greater comfort from glare and sunlight, decreased symptoms of light sensitivity, improved contrast sensitivity, and vibrant colours4.

"At HOYA, we understand and embrace the crucial role that our lenses play in helping children slow myopia's progression while not comprising what makes childhood fun – notably, the freedom to experience the world around them without impediment," said Frederiek Ysebaert, Managing Director of the Pediatric Care Business Unit at HOYA Vision Care. "We equally realize the vital role that every Canadian eye care provider plays in the ongoing treatment of myopia among their child patients. With Sunbird and our other MiYOSMART options, we can combine the best of both worlds – treating myopia and keeping outdoor time a healthy priority."

Because eye care providers are often the first line of defence in diagnosing and treating myopia, HOYA offers education opportunities through its Myopia Learning Centre, an educational platform designed to provide eye care providers with information about the latest developments in myopia management and space to pursue advanced, independent continuing education in affiliation with recognized and independent world organizations such as the World Society of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (WSPOS) and the International Myopia Institute (IMI).

Since 2018, two million patients in over 30 countries have benefited from wearing MiYOSMART spectacle lenses5.

To learn more about HOYA's full suite of sun lenses, including its Chameleon photochromic lenses, ECPs can visit online and speak to their HOYA Territory Manager.

*MiYOSMART spectacle lenses have not been approved for use in managing myopia in all countries, including the U.S. They are not currently available for sale in all countries, including the U.S.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high quality, high performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continuously aims to bring the best possible vision care solutions to Eye Care Professionals and their patients around the world. The company supplies lenses in 110 countries with a network of over 17,000 employees and 43 laboratories around the globe. For more information or to get in touch, visit www.hoyavision.ca.

