HOYA Vision Care Launches MiYOSMART Sun Lenses Combining Protection from Intense Sunlight with Myopia Management

With MiYOSMART Chameleon, HOYA will continue to fight the growing problem of myopia around the world

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, HOYA Vision Care, a leader in optical technology innovation, announced the launch of MiYOSMART® Sun, available to Canadian eye care providers*. The photochromic lenses, MiYOSMART Chameleon, were innovated to slow myopia's progression in children while providing protection from intense sunlight.1-5 The new lenses, along with MiYOSMART clear lenses which launched in 2020, give children the freedom to comfortably participate in outdoor and indoor activities without compromising their eyesight.

MiYOSMART Chameleon protects from intense sunlight while correcting myopic refractive error and slowing myopia's progression1-5 by utilizing the same DIMS Technology used in HOYA's award-winning6,7 non-invasive MiYOSMART clear lenses, shown to slow myopia by 60 percent in children ages 8 to 13 years.3 MiYOSMART Chameleon is an all-in-one solution that rapidly adapts to sunlight and fades back to clear in seconds.8 It offers enhanced comfort in bright light, helping children fully experience the beauty of the outdoors.4,5,9

"Children's vision is undoubtedly worth protecting. By acting now, we give them more opportunity tomorrow," said Frederiek Ysebaert, Managing Director of the Pediatric Care Business Unit at HOYA Vision Care. "With the launch of MiYOSMART Sun spectacle lenses, designed with input from eye care professionals, we can enable children across the world to spend more time outdoors while protecting their eyes from intense sunlight. HOYA's long-term goal is to positively mitigate childhood myopia by helping eye care providers educate and support their patients."

HOYA Vision Care has also launched "Protect How They See the World," a dedicated global campaign to raise awareness of the importance of outdoor time and sun protection in children. Spending time outdoors may slow down myopia progression in children,6,7 and it is the treatment most commonly recommended by eye care professionals.8 However, as most lifetime sun exposure occurs under age 21, it is necessary to prevent long-term eye damage in children with effective, reliable sun protection.1,9 This is especially important for myopic children using atropine drops and those with light sensitivity.2,10,11

Since 2018, two million patients in over 30 countries have benefited from wearing MiYOSMART spectacle lenses.12

*MiYOSMART spectacle lenses have not been approved for use in managing myopia in all countries, including the U.S. They are not currently available for sale in all countries, including the U.S.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high quality, high performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continuously aims to bring the best possible vision care solutions to Eye Care Professionals and their patients around the world. The company supplies lenses in 110 countries with a network of over 17,000 employees and 43 laboratories around the globe. For more information or to get in touch, visit www.hoyavision.ca.

