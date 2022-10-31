More than 2 million MiYOSMART lenses have been sold globally, tested by the longest-running study on a myopia control eyeglass lens.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced the critical results of a six-year follow-up study of 90 children wearing MiYOSMART ophthalmic lenses. The study demonstrated the myopia control effect was sustained over time1. Further, it confirmed that patients who stop wearing MiYOSMART show no rebound effect compared to initial rates of myopia progression during HOYA's two-year trial or with the general population. MiYOSMART lenses are a non-invasive solution for myopia control proven to slow myopia progression by an average of 60% in a 2-yar clinical study2.

HOYA MiYOSMART Benefits

The shape of a child's eyes changes as they grow into the adolescent stages. As the length of the eye increases, so does the risk of developing myopia, commonly called nearsightedness. Additional factors include increased indoor lifestyle and screen time. The annual myopia progression rate is most rapid under the age of 10. If detected early, myopia progression can be slowed without contact lenses or daily eye drops.

Introduced in 2018, and available in Canada since 2020, HOYA's MiYOSMART was developed to address the myopia epidemic, which industry experts predict will impact nearly 50% of the world's population by 20502. The lens uses Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments (DIMS) Technology to slow myopic progression while effectively providing children with sharp vision. Trusted around the globe, two million MiYOSMART lenses have been sold in more than 30 countries today3.

"Today, I see more young patients with myopia, often with rapid progression. An effective, evidence-based lens option fills a large gap in current myopia treatments," says Dr. Devan Trischuk, owner of Family Focus Eyecare in Saskatchewan. "MiYOSMART allows children to receive a high level of myopia treatment, and the six-year data to back up its efficacy makes me confident in recommending it as a treatment for the children and families I see in my practice."

"We are proud to share the longest study ever conducted on a myopia management spectacle lens. It shows that myopia control is sustainable over time, which is very exciting," said Natalia Vlasak, ophthalmologist and Global Head of Medical and Scientific Affairs at HOYA Vision Care. "HOYA Vision Care is dedicated to being a leader in developing a safe, effective way to manage the growing problem of myopia in children."

HOYA is an industry leader, supporting key research and education events around myopia management, including sponsorship of The Myopia Meeting's first Canadian assembly on November 6, 2022. To learn more, visit HOYA Vision Care online today.

1 Link to Abstract; https://bjo.bmj.com/content/104/3/363 2 Link to Abstract; 3 Based on lenses sold per HOYA sales data on file as of February 2022. Individual wearer results may vary.

About HOYA Vision Care

For more than 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in performance high-performance, quality AR coating. The company employs 16,000 worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and more than 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more, visit www.hoyavision.com.

